5 for Friday: Quitting never an option for Steelers

"I've been around this league for so long, there's a lot of guys that kind of get complacent with, 'Ah, I guess this is just how it is.' The losses, they don't matter. They're not fighting to learn from every opportunity. Since I've been here, they do a good job with fighting and having the attitude that we always are in it, whether the record speaks for itself or not."

That's why you never hear the Steelers talking about rebuilding, even in a season such as this, when they were moving on after 18 years of having Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback.

This has been more of a transition year than it has a true rebuilding.

And it's been that way for a long time. You're not always going to win the Super Bowl. Only one team gets to do that each year. But you always try as hard as possible to compete for one.

• That tradition, such as the passing along of knowledge or helping younger players who are there to take your job, doesn't happen everywhere in the NFL.

Time and again there have been instances where the Steelers have selected a player in the draft to potentially replace a veteran who might be nearing the end of his career or his contract.

Typically, the veteran player takes the younger player under his wing and helps him.

It might sound like a small thing, but how many people in the "real world" would do the same with their job?

It's just what's expected in Pittsburgh.