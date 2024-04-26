5 for Friday: Patience pays off for Steelers

But there also had not been a defensive player selected to that point. Four of the next five players selected were defenders, with the only exception being the Cincinnati Bengals taking offensive tackle Amarius Mims of Georgia at 18.

With the Rams picking at 19, Khan was holding his breath.

"The phone was ringing to move up, to move back," Khan said of those final few picks before the Steelers selected. "It's just part of it. At the end of the day, we had an opportunity to move back if we wanted to, but when we were at 19 and waiting for the Rams to make their selection, we weren't going to …

Head coach Mike Tomlin finished Khan's sentence.

"We weren't moving off Troy, no," Tomlin said.

"Every one of those 10 minutes were the longest 10 minutes of my life," Khan said.

"He's not kidding you either," Tomlin added. "He wore me out."

This is a player the Steelers coveted.

How he fits in remains to be seen. He played left tackle at Washington, playing just two career snaps on the right side in 2022. Jones also has expressed an interest in moving back to the left side where he played in college after spending his rookie season at right tackle.

And the Steelers also still have Dan Moore, who has been their starter at left tackle the past three seasons.

But it's better to have three guys capable of playing on the left side, typically the more difficult side of the line to play in the NFL because the tight end doesn't align on that side for help as often, than it is to have three guys who are pure right tackles with little or no experience on the left side.