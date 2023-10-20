5 for Friday: Offensive numbers dipping across NFL

Conversely, Baltimore and Cleveland have been very stingy on defense, allowing 15.2 and 15.4 points per game. Cincinnati is at 21.2, and the Steelers are giving up 22.0 points per game. That's bound to improve for the Steelers as they get their running game going in the second half of this season.

Now, the Bengals did average 26.1 points per game last season, so there's at least some hope in Cincinnati that they'll turn things around offensively. But there are no guarantees.

The bottom line is that if the Steelers can get their offense playing more consistently coming out of their bye week, they should be able to stay in this race the whole way. Nobody is running away with this division.

• With two sacks Sunday, T.J. Watt would become just the third player in NFL history to record multiple sacks in four of his team's first six games, joining Denver's Elvis Dumervil (2009) and former Steelers star Kevin Greene, who did it for Carolina in 1998.

Watt enters Sunday's game with 85.5 career sacks in 92 games. With two more sacks, he would match his brother, T.J., for the second-most sacks in a player's first 100 games in NFL history. Reggie White holds the record with 105.

Watt isn't likely to get that number, but considering he's averaged 1.2 sacks per game since the start of the 2021 season – no other player has averaged 1.0 sacks per game in that period – there's a good chance he gets to that mark.

• Craig Wrolstad's crew will officiate the Steelers' game against the Rams this week.

That's good news for those who want to see games run smoothly without over-officiation.

Wrolstad's crew has called just 9.4 penalties per game this season, the second-fewest among NFL officiating crews in the first six weeks.

Contrast that with the 25 accepted penalties in last week's San Francisco-Cleveland game and you see the difference. There was little flow to that game.