5 for Friday: Heyward's win a victory for everyone

There are two things that travel well in the NFL and can play in any time of weather. The first is a good running game. The second is a good defense.

Build your team around those two things and take care of the football and you'll have a chance in any game.

That is what the Steelers are doing in building their current roster. Since they don't have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes – who does? – they're building a roster that more closely resembles that of the 49ers.

And, with a bounce of the ball one way or another, the 49ers could have beaten the Chiefs last Sunday.

Continuing to build in that way is a more sustainable way to foster success in the long term.

There are about 25 to 30 teams in the NFL that would trade their quarterback situation for Mahomes. And the ones that wouldn't are only deluding themselves. He's a special player.

But that also doesn't mean that teams should stop trying to win despite not having a player of his talents at the league's most important position.

Mahomes is now most often compared to New England's Tom Brady for obvious reasons. Brady was 35-13 in his illustrious career in the postseason. That means that, despite all of his success, Brady also saw his teams lose 13 times without winning the Super Bowl.

In fact, after winning Super Bowl 49 for their third win in four seasons in 2005, the Patriots and Brady didn't win the Super Bowl again until 2015. They went to two other Super Bowls in that 10-year span, but fell short of winning.

In that period in between New England Super Bowl wins, the Steelers went to three and won two.

Mahomes and the Chiefs aren't going to go every season, even if it feels that way right now. The key is continuing to build a complete roster.

• Plenty of publications and web sites will come out with post-Super Bowl "Power Rankings" in the aftermath of the end of the 2023 season.