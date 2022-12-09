5 for Friday: Adjustments matter, but not how many think

The offensive resurgence coincides with the team running the ball more. The Steelers are second in the league in rushing DVOA in that span.

The defensive resurgence coincides with the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt. In fact, the Steelers are 4-1 with Watt in the lineup this season, despite the fact he's recorded just 1.5 sacks in those games.

Watt's value to the Steelers goes beyond simply taking the opposing quarterback down.

"I think everybody wants to count sack numbers, but there's a lot of different ways that T.J. impacts the game," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He impacts it in protection. Guys are always going to make sure they're going to him. He makes tackles for loss. He disrupts a lot of things. So, to put his play just on stat numbers, I think is misleading because he is an impactful football player. Since he's been back, I think it's helped our defense period, and our defense is better with him on the field."

• The names and faces have changed greatly in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry. With the retirements of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Ravens punter Sam Koch, there are no players remaining from the knock-down, drag-out battles the two teams had from 2008 through 2010, when the physicality of the games between the two helped lead to the NFL changing the rules on how game would be played.

But the rivalry itself? It hasn't gone anywhere.

"John (Harbaugh) is there and Mike (Tomlin) is there; it's not changing," said Austin, who has seen the rivalry from both sides, having now coached for both teams. "The cities are still there; it's not changing. It is a great rivalry. It's tough. Being involved in it, it is. Their games, they're hard hitting. I think both teams have a lot of respect for each other because it's very similar. I don't think because the guys are younger it's going to change the rivalry, I think the rivalry is what it is. That's what it'll have."

Tomlin, at 16 years, and Harbaugh at 15 years, are the second- and third-longest tenured head coaches in the NFL. And they happen to be in the same division.

It's a rare occurrence. But both coaches have some work to do to have the longest coaching tenures in league history with just one franchise. That honor belongs to Tom Landry of the Cowboys, who spent 29 years as a head coach, all in Dallas.