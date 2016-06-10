4 takes from Carnell Lake

"For me, that was my expectation going in," said Lake. "I think it starts with a players' mentality. It's something that you have to set in your mind as a goal. I knew at first I'd have to be a good team player, but at the same time I had to be a little selfish because somebody has to not start. I'd have to move somebody out of the way and you have to set your mindset like that. I'm going to be a teammate. I can't be friends with everybody now. I'm competing for a job. And I have to show every day why I should be the one that's going to start. Every practice, every opportunity to compete, whether it was conditioning drills, that was my opportunity to show why I needed to be starting. And until I met my goal that was my mentality."