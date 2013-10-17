4 share their Ravens' rivalry moment

JERRICHO COTCHERY, SEPT. 11, 2011: "I knew from the outside-in what type of matchup it was, the physicality of it and what was at stake every time that game came across. I remember that first game my first year here, Hines Ward had an ankle injury. He wasn't going to be able to play much at all that game. But the first play he wanted to be in there for that running play, to set the tone.