3 things to learn about Ryan Harris

- Winning first: The Steelers continue to make moves in free agency, the latest the signing of tackle Ryan Harris to a two-year contract. Harris, who is in his ninth season, played for the Denver Broncos last year and was a starter in Super Bowl 50. He said he chose the Steelers because he wanted to come to a championship caliber team.
"Most importantly at this point of my career, I want to continue to play for championship-caliber teams," said Harris. "Teams whose goal is to win a championship, and that couldn't be any clearer when you walk the halls of this organization."
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Working with a legend:** Another factor that went into Harris' decision was the opportunity to work with offensive line coach Mike Munchak, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"Coach Munchak was definitely a part of it," said Harris. "I don't think you can play offensive line in the NFL and not be aware of Coach Munchak's reputation, or the Steelers as an organization for that matter. I feel extremely fortunate to be here and be a part of the Steelers' family. I look forward to getting to work."
Ready to work: Harris, who is expected to compete with Alejandro Villanueva for the starting left tackle job, is just focusing on coming in and doing whatever is asked of him.
"I see myself as a veteran offensive tackle with dozens of starts, who can come in and provide both leadership and talent to an already talented and well-led organization," said Harris. "I expect to be a football player who improves. I think I've done that every year in my career, and I'll look to do the little things that will help me improve again this year."