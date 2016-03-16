3 things to learn about Ryan Harris

Working with a legend:** Another factor that went into Harris' decision was the opportunity to work with offensive line coach Mike Munchak, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Coach Munchak was definitely a part of it," said Harris. "I don't think you can play offensive line in the NFL and not be aware of Coach Munchak's reputation, or the Steelers as an organization for that matter. I feel extremely fortunate to be here and be a part of the Steelers' family. I look forward to getting to work."

Ready to work: Harris, who is expected to compete with Alejandro Villanueva for the starting left tackle job, is just focusing on coming in and doing whatever is asked of him.