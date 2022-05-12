Presented by

Steelers first two games of 2022 revealed

May 12, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

For the eighth straight year the Steelers will open the season on the road, but in Week 2 Steelers Nation will be out in full force for the team's home opener against the New England Patriots

As part of a special league-wide release at 6 p.m. ET in which each of the 32 teams announced its 2022 home opener, the Steelers have announced that they will host the Patriots at Heinz Field on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The last meeting between the two teams at Heinz Field was in 2018, a 17-10 Steelers win.

Also as part of the league-wide release of home openers, the Cincinnati Bengals announced that the they will open the 2022 season against the Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

The Steelers and Bengals have a long history, with the Steelers holding a 67-38 series edge, and this will be the first time the two teams will meet to open the season.

The Steelers entire schedule will be released at 8 p.m. tonight on the team's digital & social platforms. In addition, Steelers Nation Radio & WDVE 102.5 will broadcast a special schedule release program, at 8 p.m. ET. In the Pittsburgh market, Pittsburgh's CW will broadcast a the "Schedule Release Special" at 11 p.m. ET.

A limited number of individual game tickets for the 2022 season will be available to the general public through Ticketmaster beginning Friday, May 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

