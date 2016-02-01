Yoi, remembering Cope is special

Cope, the late radio color commentator for the Steelers, worked his way into the hearts of Pittsburghers and Steelers fans with his unique voice and undeniable love for the city and the sports teams and for creating the Terrible Towel.

"Myron brought a pure joy to the broadcast booth," said Bill Hillgrove, the Steelers radio play-by-play announcer who worked with Cope in the booth for years and served as emcee for the event. "He had the rare instinct to be accurately informative and wildly entertaining at the same moment.

"He realized that one of his calling cards was to be off the wall. Yet, if I came up with something in that category, he'd go right with it. He was open to accepting laterals, yet would send it right back if he thought the goal line was reachable. I miss him every day."

Also on hand to honor Cope and share stories was Murray Chass, the former New York Times writer and current baseball blogger who is from Pittsburgh and had a long relationship with Cope that dated back to when Cope was a sportswriter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Sports Illustrated.