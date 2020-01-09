Working together to make an impact

The Steelers have a long relationship with the Urban Impact Foundation, one that has seen the involvement of different players throughout the years in many facets.

That relationship continues with the most recent aspect being a $10,000 donation to the foundation through the Steelers' Social Justice Grant program, made in combination with a donation from Matt Feiler and the team.

"I can't even articulate how valuable this is to us," said Rev. Dr. Ed Glover, the Founder and President of Urban Impact. "I had been doing chapels and so forth with the Steelers players for years. There was a time when the city went bankrupt back in the early 2000s and city was cancelling activities the kids could do, like pools and recreation centers and so forth. I went to some of the Steelers players back then and said if we don't get stuff going in the summer, a lot of kids are going to die. I was being real because on the North Side that could happen.

"I came up with an idea Play Ball for Kids. That put players on the field, and we got business leaders to sponsor it and all of the proceeds went to Urban Impact to open up sports that summer. We kept programs going and it took off and kept going. Then we started doing football clinics, sports, arts and education.

"We touch 2,300 kids a year. We have 100 percent graduation of kids from our core group, 97 percent going from high school to college, jobs, military or something. We are giving kids holistic ministry, helping them physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally.

"Urban Impact is so thankful for the Pittsburgh Steelers and their players because they are not only making an impact on the field, but off the field as well. This gift will help Urban Impact serve more than 2,300 young people in 2020 on Pittsburgh's North Side. The Steelers and their players have been helping us for years."

The Steelers' Social Justice Grant program is one which is led by the players themselves in an effort to engage with various factions, including law enforcement, charitable organizations, and more to strengthen the community at large.

Steelers players are doing their part to make a difference, aiding organizations financially and by giving their time to local organizations. The Steelers are also matching the donations.

Steelers players attend the Urban Impact Football camp every year, as well as other events, including summer day camps, basketball clinics and the yearly Christmas show.

"This all happened because players years ago took part and then players today continued that legacy," said Glover. "They come to the Play Ball for Kids every year. They come to our football clinic every year for over 400 kids. There have been players who have mentored kids, just show up just to say hi to the kids.