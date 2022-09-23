Work continues on stopping the run

It's something they have talked about. Something they prepare for every week. Something that is a primary focus for the defense.

But on Thursday night, no matter how much they worked on trying to stop the Cleveland Browns lethal duo at running back, they weren't able to.

"They dominated the line of scrimmage last night," said safety Terrell Edmunds. "That's something that we definitely have to push back. We can't just let guys run down on us. It's something we have to work on, something we have to get better at. We've been singing the same song so we've gotta figure out exactly what we've got to do to get better."

The combo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were a handful for the defense to handle. Chubb rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries and Hunt added 47 yards on 12 carries.

"Going up against two great backs, maybe one of the best duos of backs this league has ever seen," said linebacker Robert Spillane. "I've got a lot of respect for those guys. We have to do a better job of tackling, getting 11 hats to the ball and making plays. The more we can do that going forward, the more games we will end up winning.