Woodson made it on the first ballot

He was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, selected as a cornerback, safety and a kick returner.

"He was something special as an athlete," said Hall of Fame Coach Chuck Noll, who drafted Woodson. "He had the great speed and the size."

Woodson earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors for his performance in 1993 when he recorded eight interceptions, returning one for a touchdown, 28 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two sacks. Woodson, who had 38 interceptions with the Steelers, was named team MVP three times.

He was one of only five active players named to the NFL's 75th Anniversary Team in 1994, and was also a member of the Steelers' 75th Anniversary All-Time Team.

On the day he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Woodson praised his former Steelers coaches and teammates, and talked about how special it was to play for the black and gold and even thanked the fans for booing him.

"I just want to say thank you to the Rooney family, great, great family. Arguably one of the best or the best sporting franchise in all of sports because of the family. I want to say thank you for giving me 10 wonderful years there.