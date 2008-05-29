Woodley has fun at Boys & Girls Club

May 29, 2008 at 09:21 AM
08_bgc_woodley_05_90084.jpg

By Teresa Varley
Steelers.com

Linebacker LaMarr Woodley spent many days hanging out at the Boys & Girls Club while growing up in Saginaw, Michigan, playing games and having fun.

That's why it was such a pleasure for him to stop by the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood to hang out with the kids there.

"That's the most fun I have had since I used to go to the Boys & Girls Club back at home," said Woodley. "I played pool, bumper pool, ping pong, two-on-two basketball in the gym. I had a lot of fun."

Woodley initially planned on stopping by for an hour or so to just say hi to the kids and see what was happening there. He ended up staying close to four hours as he was having just as much fun as the kids.

"All of the kids up there wanted to challenge me in different games," said Woodley. "I lost to a staff member in ping pong. I lost in a pool game. In bumper pool I beat three or four kids. In basketball - I definitely took over in that."

Woodley has gotten more involved in the community now that he has settled in following his rookie season. He is co-hosting his First Annual Summer Football Camp with St. Louis Rams defensive tackle Clifton Ryan in Saginaw on June 14.

"I love working with kids," said Woodley. "It's fun being around them with all of the excitement. Being an NFL player and coming back and do those things is fun. It's not to get people to notice you; it's just something I like to do."

He plans on continuing to be active in the community and especially wants to reach out to kids in the Pittsburgh area.

"When I am back home in Saginaw I like to get out and do stuff," said Woodley. "I have to understand now that this is my new home and I have to get out and learn about the city of Pittsburgh."

08_bgc_woodley_09_90085.jpg
08_bgc_woodley_22_90086.jpg
08_bgc_woodley_24_90087.jpg
08_bgc_woodley_39_90088.jpg
08_bgc_woodley_02_90083.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Making an impact by giving back

Players are giving back as a part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund and the team is matching the contributions

news

Community Corner: Giving from the heart

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Sharing love and support

Steelers players shared their love and support of Damar Hamlin by delivering toys to the daycare center his foundation supports

news

Steelers continue donations to 2022 Social Justice Fund

Players are giving back as a part of the Steelers Social Justice Fund and the team is matching the contributions

news

Steelers honor local Inspire Change Award winner

Anna Hollis, the Executive Director of Amachi Pittsburgh, is the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner

news

Spreading joy at the holidays

Steelers players took area kids shopping for the holidays

news

A night filled with holiday magic

The Steelers hosted the fourth annual Huddle for the Holidays at Acrisure Stadium

news

Standing up for their cause

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause My Cleats to represent causes close to their hearts

news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward has made giving back a passion of his

news

A time to give back

Steelers players are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those in the Pittsburgh community

news

Alualu: 'It was tough'

Tyson Alualu fought through adversity last year and his strength and courage didn't go unnoticed

news

Alualu is Steelers Ed Block Courage Award recipient

Tyson Alualu was voted the winner for the way he battled back from last year's season-ending injury

Advertising