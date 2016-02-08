With the 25th overall pick...

With the Super Bowl now over and done, the 2016 NFL Draft order is now set. Until there are trades, of course.

The Steelers hold the 25th pick overall in the draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Chicago.

In addition, the Steelers have selections in the second, third and fourth round, as well as two picks in the seventh round. The Steelers traded their fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Anthony Chickillo and their sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for kicker Josh Scobee.

The following is the order for the first round. The New England Patriots do not have a first round selection, something the NFL stripped them of because of the 'Deflategate' case.