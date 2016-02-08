draft_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

With the 25th overall pick...

Feb 08, 2016 at 07:00 AM

With the Super Bowl now over and done, the 2016 NFL Draft order is now set. Until there are trades, of course.

The Steelers hold the 25th pick overall in the draft, which will be held April 28-30 in Chicago.

In addition, the Steelers have selections in the second, third and fourth round, as well as two picks in the seventh round. The Steelers traded their fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Anthony Chickillo and their sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for kicker Josh Scobee.

The following is the order for the first round. The New England Patriots do not have a first round selection, something the NFL stripped them of because of the 'Deflategate' case.

  1. Tennessee Titans
    1. Cleveland Browns
    2. San Diego Chargers
    3. Dallas Cowboys
    4. Jacksonville Jaguars
    5. Baltimore Ravens
    6. San Francisco 49ers
    7. Miami Dolphins
    8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    9. New Orleans Saints
    10. Chicago Bears
    11. New York Giants
    12. Philadelphia Eagles
    13. Oakland Raiders
    14. Los Angeles Rams
    15. Detroit Lions
    16. Atlanta Falcons
    17. Indianapolis Colts
    18. Buffalo Bills
    19. New York Jets
    20. Washington Redskins
    21. Houston Texans
    22. Minnesota Vikings
    23. Cincinnati Bengals
    24. Pittsburgh Steelers
    25. Seattle Seahawks
    26. Green Bay Packers
    27. Kansas City Chiefs
    28. Arizona Cardinals
    29. Carolina Panthers
    30. Denver Broncos
