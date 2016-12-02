Wishes really do come true

Jacob Geist was quiet as one by one Steelers' players came over, shook his hand, posed for pictures and gave him a warm welcome to Pittsburgh on a chilly winter day.
But he didn't have to say much. His smile said it all.
The Steelers grant the wish of a young fan from Sinking Spring, PA.
Geist, a 15-year old from Sinking Springs, Pa., was the guest of the Steelers at practice on Friday, and will be at the game against the Giants on Sunday, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Geist suffers from Burkitt's Lymphoma, has undergone 10 surgeries, and even hated having to leave home during a game when he got sick with a high fever.
But on Friday, it was all about fun, not thinking about medical issues, instead meeting his favorite players in Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell, as well Coach Mike Tomlin and other players.
"It's my favorite team," said Geist. "They are really good. I have been watching them forever, have liked them forever. It's a really good feeling, being this close to them. I am very thankful. I am happy I am here and get to be in one of my favorite cities. This is more than I imagined, nicer than I thought it would be."