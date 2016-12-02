Wishes really do come true

Geist, a 15-year old from Sinking Springs, Pa., was the guest of the Steelers at practice on Friday, and will be at the game against the Giants on Sunday, through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Geist suffers from Burkitt's Lymphoma, has undergone 10 surgeries, and even hated having to leave home during a game when he got sick with a high fever.

But on Friday, it was all about fun, not thinking about medical issues, instead meeting his favorite players in Antonio Brown, Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell, as well Coach Mike Tomlin and other players.