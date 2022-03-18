Williamson: O-line moves 'impressive'

Last year, only Trai Turner played more offensive snaps than Moore. And only Turner, Moore, and Ben Roethlisberger played more snaps than Okorafor, who has now logged over 1,100 snaps two years in a row. Green was on the field for 975 snaps last year.

Pittsburgh has a rare opportunity to create long term stability and continuity with their front five with a fantastic blend of youth and experience. They could conceivably get even younger with a draft pick added to the mix as well.

While the draft could alter this possibly, as we sit here in March, I'm penciling in Moore at left tackle and Okorafor on the right side, with Dotson at left guard. To me, Daniels plugs in at right guard and Green at center with Cole as the swing interior player at guard and center. But Pittsburgh does have some flexibility at right guard and center and could conceivably mix and match Daniels, Green, and Cole at these two spots as all three have that positional flexibility.

While Zach Banner was released on Wednesday, Pittsburgh is still in really good shape at the offensive line position in terms of depth, as well.