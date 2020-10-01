Williams making a huge difference

Oct 01, 2020 at 08:28 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Vince Williams might be doing harm on opposing quarterbacks these days, but he is doing just the opposite for area students.

Williams has teamed with The Education Partnership, a local nonprofit, to provide over 1,000 students in the Pittsburgh area with new and refurbished laptops and basic school supplies.

With so many students learning remotely from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for electronic devices has soared and Williams is tackling it head on, trying to eliminate the strong divide that exists for those who don't have the basic needs.

Even before the pandemic hit as many as 1/3 of students in Southwestern Pennsylvania didn't have the necessary school supplies they needed. Add on to that the fact that student aren't able to share supplies for in-person learning, and the need is even stronger.

"I just feel like America is going through a difficult time right now, and I've been so fortunate and blessed in my life that God has put me in a position to reach out and help people, so that's what I want to do," said Williams. "I'm thankful to have the opportunity to reach out and give people what they need. I understand that education is fundamental to being a successful person so that's why this cause is important to me."

As many as 2/3 of low-income families do not own a computer or laptop for remote learning and Williams' generosity is helping to take the pressure off of many as he is making remote and in-person learning attainable for those students served by The Education Partnership.

"This is an extraordinary show of community support, and it comes at a critical time for students and education as a whole" said Josh Whiteside, Executive Director of The Education Partnership. "The Education Partnership is so thankful for Vince's support, he truly is an excellent role model for our kids through his generosity, humility, and work ethic on and off the field." 

For more information please visit The Education Partnership.

Related Content

news

Community Corner: Holiday spirit

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings
news

Heyward is 2023 Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward is the Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee once again
news

Sending a message with their shoes

Steelers players will wear custom cleats this week as a part of My Cause My Cleats
news

A time to give back

Thanksgiving is a time to be give back and that is exactly what the Steelers have done
news

It was a tough test for Austin

Calvin Austin III is the Steelers 2023 Ed Block Courage Award winner
news

Wallace is Steelers Salute to Service nominee

Levi Wallace is the Steelers 2023 Salute to Service Award Nominee
news

An incredible week of Cam's Kindness

Cameron Heyward held his second annual 'Cam's Kindness Week,' spreading joy throughout the Pittsburgh community
news

Steelers set to host their Crucial Catch game

The Steelers will host their Crucial Catch game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium
news

Steelers rock the night on the runway

Rock Steelers Style brought football, fashion and plenty of fun all for a good cause
news

Harris, Highsmith to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Najee Harris and Alex Highsmith will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show
news

Art Rooney II among those honored at CYA dinner

Steelers President Art Rooney II received the Art Rooney Award at the 50th Anniversary of the CYA dinner his grandfather helped launch
news

Herbig brothers helping out their home state

Nate and Nick Herbig are helping those impacted by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii
Advertising