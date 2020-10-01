Williams making a huge difference

Vince Williams might be doing harm on opposing quarterbacks these days, but he is doing just the opposite for area students.

Williams has teamed with The Education Partnership, a local nonprofit, to provide over 1,000 students in the Pittsburgh area with new and refurbished laptops and basic school supplies.

With so many students learning remotely from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for electronic devices has soared and Williams is tackling it head on, trying to eliminate the strong divide that exists for those who don't have the basic needs.

Even before the pandemic hit as many as 1/3 of students in Southwestern Pennsylvania didn't have the necessary school supplies they needed. Add on to that the fact that student aren't able to share supplies for in-person learning, and the need is even stronger.

"I just feel like America is going through a difficult time right now, and I've been so fortunate and blessed in my life that God has put me in a position to reach out and help people, so that's what I want to do," said Williams. "I'm thankful to have the opportunity to reach out and give people what they need. I understand that education is fundamental to being a successful person so that's why this cause is important to me."

As many as 2/3 of low-income families do not own a computer or laptop for remote learning and Williams' generosity is helping to take the pressure off of many as he is making remote and in-person learning attainable for those students served by The Education Partnership.

"This is an extraordinary show of community support, and it comes at a critical time for students and education as a whole" said Josh Whiteside, Executive Director of The Education Partnership. "The Education Partnership is so thankful for Vince's support, he truly is an excellent role model for our kids through his generosity, humility, and work ethic on and off the field."