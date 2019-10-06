Williams is Digest Player of the Week

VINCE WILLIAMS

Inside Linebacker

Once the Steelers signed Mark Barron as an unrestricted free agent and traded up 10 spots in the first round to pick Devin Bush, it seemed as though the team might be phasing Vince Williams out of the mix on defense. But during the almost three full games Williams missed this season with a hamstring injury, his value as a run-stuffing inside linebacker was easy to recognize.

Williams returned for this game vs. the Ravens, and he didn't need a lot of time to warm up to the speed of NFL regular season football. Williams led the Steelers with nine tackles, including one for loss, he had one of the Steelers' five sacks, and he broke up a pass in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens at Heinz Field.

Williams is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.