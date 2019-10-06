Player of the Week

Williams is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 06, 2019 at 04:30 PM
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

VINCE WILLIAMS
Inside Linebacker

Once the Steelers signed Mark Barron as an unrestricted free agent and traded up 10 spots in the first round to pick Devin Bush, it seemed as though the team might be phasing Vince Williams out of the mix on defense. But during the almost three full games Williams missed this season with a hamstring injury, his value as a run-stuffing inside linebacker was easy to recognize.

Williams returned for this game vs. the Ravens, and he didn't need a lot of time to warm up to the speed of NFL regular season football. Williams led the Steelers with nine tackles, including one for loss, he had one of the Steelers' five sacks, and he broke up a pass in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens at Heinz Field.

Williams is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Devin Bush, who had eight tackles and one of the team's three interceptions; Mason Rudolph, who completed 13-of-20 (65 percent) for 131 yards, with a 35-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster, no interceptions, and a rating of 100.2 before being knocked out of the game on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Earl Thomas; Devin Bush, who had eight tackles and an interception; T.J. Watt, who had five tackles, including three for loss, and a sack; Mike Hilton, who had four tackles, including one for loss, and an interception; Cam Heyward, who had four tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack and two hits on the quarterback; and Chris Boswell, who was 3-for-3 on field goal attempts to up his 2019 ledger to 10-for-10.

Related Content

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger to Garrett: 'He can keep the tombstone in his yard; I'll take the win.'

