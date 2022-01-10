Wild Card Blog: It's back to business

Monday, January 10
Back to business Ray-Ray McCloud is no different than the rest of Steelers Nation.
The receiver was glued to his television on Sunday night, along with some of his teammates, watching the Los Angeles Chargers-Las Vegas Raiders game that had it all on the line for the Steelers playoff hopes.
"Once the Raiders were up for a while it was kind of like okay, we're gonna be straight," said McCloud. "And we were talking what are the chances they tie it. It went into overtime. Went to the last play of the game. We were sitting there almost like we were playing. That's what it felt like, like we were playing the game."
But when Daniel Carlson lined up to kick his game-winning 47-yard field goal, McCloud didn't see the play live. He had just hit the rewind button and missed the kick live. Fortunately, Carlson didn't miss it.
"I actually rewound it a few times, so I was a little behind," said McCloud. "And my little brother called me, and he was like it's rigged, it's rigged. Then he was like y'all good. And I was like, he made it. And he said yeah. So, when I watched it myself, I already knew they made it. It was a fun game, definitely an exciting game."
McCloud said the mood in the Steelers locker room was definitely celebratory after the Steelers held up their end of the deal, beating the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, in overtime.
Today, though, it's a different environment. There is no 'Victory Monday' celebration. There is no time off to catch their breath and recover.
It's back to work.
"Back to business," said McCloud. "It was fun, energized (on Sunday) but now it's 10 toes in and let's just go to work. A lot more to be done attitude. There are no more 'Victory Mondays.' You've got to come in and go to work right away.
"Today we decided to come in, have a team meeting and start the process, preparing early. It's win or go home now."
It's that message that Coach Mike Tomlin has interjected into his team that has them where they are today, a team that many thought wouldn't be in the postseason, but Tomlin never let the players stop believing by keeping the same attitude no matter what the situation.
"The one thing I salute to Coach T, whether we are winning, losing, up or down, it was always the same attitude," said McCloud. "That's hard to find. You never change your way. You just have to find a way to win. Every meeting has been different, but they all go back to the culture of having that fight, having that finish. That's something we stand on every game. Just having that finish, having that fight. I think in the long run it's gonna help us.
"It shows the fight that we got in our team and the faith we've got in each other. For me, it's believing in the person to my left and my right and going out there fighting for them. I think that's how our locker room is built, our coaches are built. Just a fight mentality, a finish mentality."
2022 Opponents known: While the dates and times won't be announced for a few months, the Steelers know who will be on the 2022 regular season schedule, including the traditional AFC North opponents.
This year the AFC North teams will face the AFC East and the NFC South, in addition to games based on finish within divisions, for the AFC North it being the AFC West at home, and the AFC South and NFC East at home.
At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With the 17th game still on the schedule, the Steelers will have an additional road game this year, with the NFL rotating the 17th game on a home/away basis each year.
On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.
Playoff bound: The Steelers are in the playoffs after a wild Sunday of football.The Steelers will open the postseason as the seventh seed, taking on the second-seed Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
It's Watt he does: Linebacker T.J. Watt has tied Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks following his sack of Ravens' quarterback Tyler Huntley late in the second quarter for a three-yard loss.
Strahan set the record in 2001, a record that stood for 20 years, and Watt tied it while missing two games this season due to injuries, plus a good portion of a third game.