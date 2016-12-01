Why OBJ loves AB, Eli on Ben

Eli Manning on the rookies in the Steelers secondary:* *

"It seems like the last few weeks the defense has been playing well. They have been making more plays in the secondary, breaking balls up, making tackles. As a rookie it takes a little time to get a feel for things and get a great understanding. They are getting to that point and playing fast and confident in what they are doing. We have to have a great game plan and just go out there and try and find completions."

Odell Beckham Jr. on Antonio Brown:

"This is definitely a game where I'm going to be standing up watching this guy. I love him like a brother. We trained in the offseason together. He pretty much works for everything he has. He does that every single day. Work ethic is unreal. I just want to see him. This is the first time I actually get to watch him live. Not on tape or anything like that. Just to see him lined up, I'm excited about it. At the end of the day, you have another guy out there. My defense is going to sit here and want me to do whatever I can. It's the same way it is for him on the other end. I'm definitely looking forward to watching Antonio Brown, for sure. Hopefully he doesn't have too many celebrations. It's going to be a tough matchup for him."