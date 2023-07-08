When it all began for the Steelers

At the time the Steelers joined the Eastern Division and were one of only 10 teams in the NFL. Only five teams from that current group still remain, the Steelers, Chicago (Arizona) Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Little did Rooney know back in 1933, or during the first 40 years of the franchise, that the Steelers would one day be among the NFL elite. The Steelers are tied for the lead in the NFL with six Super Bowl titles and boost 27 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Bill Cowher, Troy Polalamu and Donnie Shell, members of the Class of 2020 who will be enshrined during the Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement ceremony.