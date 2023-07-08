When it all began for the Steelers

Jul 08, 2023 at 06:10 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

July 8, 1933

Pittsburgh Steelers Founding Date
90th Birthday of the Pittsburgh Steelers

A legacy has to start somewhere, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers that legacy began 90 years ago today on July 8, 1933, when the fifth-oldest franchise in the National Football League was founded.

Art Rooney Sr., known as 'The Chief,' to his players, coaches, staff and fans, was one of the great pioneers of the sports world and brought the NFL to his beloved Pittsburgh.

At the time the Steelers joined the Eastern Division and were one of only 10 teams in the NFL. Only five teams from that current group still remain, the Steelers, Chicago (Arizona) Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

Little did Rooney know back in 1933, or during the first 40 years of the franchise, that the Steelers would one day be among the NFL elite. The Steelers are tied for the lead in the NFL with six Super Bowl titles and boost 27 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Bill Cowher, Troy Polalamu and Donnie Shell, members of the Class of 2020 who will be enshrined during the Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement ceremony.

90 Years of This & That

Super Bowl bling: The Steelers won six Super Bowls, including XI, X, XIII, XIV, XL and XLIII and with each one the Super Bowl rings got more interesting, exciting, and of course, bigger.

All of the team's Super Bowl rings can be viewed in the gallery below.

PHOTOS: Steelers Super Bowl rings 

Check out photos of all six of the Steelers Super Bowl rings

Check out photos of all six of the Steelers Super Bowl rings
1 / 19

Check out photos of all six of the Steelers Super Bowl rings

Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings
2 / 19

Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings
3 / 19

Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings
4 / 19

Super Bowl IX - January 1, 1975 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
5 / 19

Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
6 / 19

Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
7 / 19

Super Bowl X - January 18th, 1976 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
8 / 19

Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
9 / 19

Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys
10 / 19

Super Bowl XIII - January 21st, 1979 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams
11 / 19

Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams
12 / 19

Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams
13 / 19

Super Bowl XIV - January 20th, 1980 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
14 / 19

Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jostens/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
15 / 19

Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jostens/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks
16 / 19

Super Bowl XL - February 5th, 2006 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Jostens/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
17 / 19

Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Karl Roser/Jostens
Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
18 / 19

Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jostens/Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals
19 / 19

Super Bowl XLIII - February 1st, 2009 - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Jostens/Pittsburgh Steelers
Love the look: Through the 90 years the Steelers uniform has taken on different looks, from the original in 1933 to what it looks like today. In between the uniform grew to be something Steelers fans identify with, and have fallen in love with.

Below is a look through the years of the different uniforms the team has worn.

PHOTOS: Uniform history

Take a look at how the Steelers uniform changed throughout the years

MG13_AllTimeUniforms_PREP2
1 / 37
1933
2 / 37

1933

1933
3 / 37
1934
4 / 37

1934

1934
5 / 37
1943
6 / 37
Candid/posed photograph of Paul Cameron.
7 / 37

Candid/posed photograph of Paul Cameron.

1960
8 / 37

1960

1963
9 / 37

1963

1963
10 / 37
1967
11 / 37

1967

1967A
12 / 37
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Dec. 17, 1967 (c) Vernon J. Biever
13 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Dec. 17, 1967 (c) Vernon J. Biever

Posed photograph of the 1967 Steelers team.
14 / 37

Posed photograph of the 1967 Steelers team.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Dec. 17, 1967 (c) Vernon J. Biever
15 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers Dec. 17, 1967 (c) Vernon J. Biever

1974
16 / 37

1974

1974A
17 / 37
Pittsburgh Steelers L.C. Greenwood (68) during a game against the Baltimore Colts on September 15, 1974 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Colts 30-0. L.C. Greenwood played for 13 years, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a 6-time Pro Bowler.(David Durochik via AP)
18 / 37

Pittsburgh Steelers L.C. Greenwood (68) during a game against the Baltimore Colts on September 15, 1974 at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Colts 30-0. L.C. Greenwood played for 13 years, all with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was a 6-time Pro Bowler.(David Durochik via AP)

1974
19 / 37
1974 copy
20 / 37
1975
21 / 37

1975

1975
22 / 37
1975
23 / 37

1975

19752
24 / 37
1978
25 / 37

1978

1978
26 / 37
1978
27 / 37
1978 copy
28 / 37
1988
29 / 37

1988

Tight end Jeff Markland blocks an opposing player during a game against the Miami Dolphins on December 18, 1988. The Steelers won 40-24. "AJR" patches are worn by Steelers to honor Art Rooney, Sr. who passed away earlier that year.
30 / 37

Tight end Jeff Markland blocks an opposing player during a game against the Miami Dolphins on December 18, 1988. The Steelers won 40-24. "AJR" patches are worn by Steelers to honor Art Rooney, Sr. who passed away earlier that year.

Action photograph of Preston Gothard.
31 / 37

Action photograph of Preston Gothard.

Candid photograph of Todd Blackledge.
32 / 37

Candid photograph of Todd Blackledge.

2000
33 / 37

2000

2000
34 / 37
2005
35 / 37

2005

The Super Bowl XL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Febuary 5, 2006. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10.
36 / 37

The Super Bowl XL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Febuary 5, 2006. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10.

Mike Drazdzinski/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Super Bowl XL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Febuary 5, 2006. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10.
37 / 37

The Super Bowl XL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks on Febuary 5, 2006. The Steelers defeated the Seahawks 21-10.

Mike Fabus/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Squad goals: One of the highlights every year is players gathering for the annual team photo. As you can see from the gallery below, the squad has grown over the years from the first pictures early on until the most recent team photos. But one thing is true in all of them, everyone wearing that jersey wears it with pride.

PHOTOS: Team photographs

Team photos throughout the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers

1933
1 / 98

1933

Pittsburgh Steelers
1934
2 / 98

1934

Pittsburgh Steelers
1935
3 / 98

1935

Pittsburgh Steelers
1936
4 / 98

1936

Pittsburgh Steelers
1937
5 / 98

1937

Pittsburgh Steelers
1938
6 / 98

1938

Pittsburgh Steelers
1939
7 / 98

1939

Pittsburgh Steelers
1940
8 / 98

1940

Pittsburgh Steelers
1941
9 / 98

1941

Pittsburgh Steelers
1942
10 / 98

1942

Pittsburgh Steelers
1943
11 / 98

1943

Pittsburgh Steelers
1944
12 / 98

1944

Pittsburgh Steelers
1945
13 / 98

1945

Pittsburgh Steelers
1946
14 / 98

1946

Pittsburgh Steelers
1947
15 / 98

1947

Pittsburgh Steelers
1948
16 / 98

1948

Pittsburgh Steelers
1949
17 / 98

1949

Pittsburgh Steelers
1950
18 / 98

1950

Pittsburgh Steelers
1951
19 / 98

1951

Pittsburgh Steelers
1952
20 / 98

1952

Pittsburgh Steelers
1953
21 / 98

1953

Pittsburgh Steelers
1954
22 / 98

1954

Pittsburgh Steelers
1955
23 / 98

1955

Pittsburgh Steelers
1956
24 / 98

1956

Pittsburgh Steelers
1957
25 / 98

1957

Pittsburgh Steelers
1958
26 / 98

1958

Pittsburgh Steelers
1959
27 / 98

1959

Pittsburgh Steelers
1960
28 / 98

1960

Pittsburgh Steelers
1961
29 / 98

1961

Pittsburgh Steelers
1962
30 / 98

1962

Pittsburgh Steelers
1963
31 / 98

1963

Pittsburgh Steelers
1964
32 / 98

1964

Pittsburgh Steelers
1965
33 / 98

1965

Pittsburgh Steelers
1966
34 / 98

1966

Pittsburgh Steelers
1967
35 / 98

1967

Pittsburgh Steelers
1968
36 / 98

1968

Pittsburgh Steelers
1969
37 / 98

1969

Pittsburgh Steelers
1970
38 / 98

1970

Pittsburgh Steelers
1971
39 / 98

1971

Pittsburgh Steelers
1972
40 / 98

1972

Pittsburgh Steelers
1973
41 / 98

1973

Pittsburgh Steelers
1974
42 / 98

1974

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl IX
43 / 98

Super Bowl IX

Pittsburgh Steelers
1975
44 / 98

1975

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl X
45 / 98

Super Bowl X

Pittsburgh Steelers
1976
46 / 98

1976

Pittsburgh Steelers
1977
47 / 98

1977

Pittsburgh Steelers
1978
48 / 98

1978

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIII
49 / 98

Super Bowl XIII

Pittsburgh Steelers
1979
50 / 98

1979

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XIV
51 / 98

Super Bowl XIV

Pittsburgh Steelers
1980
52 / 98

1980

Pittsburgh Steelers
1981
53 / 98

1981

Pittsburgh Steelers
1982
54 / 98

1982

Pittsburgh Steelers
1983
55 / 98

1983

Pittsburgh Steelers
1984
56 / 98

1984

Pittsburgh Steelers
1985
57 / 98

1985

Pittsburgh Steelers
1986
58 / 98

1986

Pittsburgh Steelers
1987
59 / 98

1987

Pittsburgh Steelers
1988
60 / 98

1988

Pittsburgh Steelers
1989
61 / 98

1989

Pittsburgh Steelers
1990
62 / 98

1990

Pittsburgh Steelers
1991
63 / 98

1991

Pittsburgh Steelers
1992
64 / 98

1992

Pittsburgh Steelers
1993
65 / 98

1993

Pittsburgh Steelers
1994
66 / 98

1994

Pittsburgh Steelers
1995
67 / 98

1995

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XXX
68 / 98

Super Bowl XXX

Pittsburgh Steelers
1996
69 / 98

1996

Pittsburgh Steelers
1997
70 / 98

1997

Pittsburgh Steelers
1998
71 / 98

1998

Pittsburgh Steelers
1999
72 / 98

1999

Pittsburgh Steelers
2000
73 / 98

2000

Pittsburgh Steelers
2001
74 / 98

2001

Pittsburgh Steelers
2002
75 / 98

2002

Pittsburgh Steelers
2003
76 / 98

2003

Pittsburgh Steelers
2004
77 / 98

2004

Pittsburgh Steelers
2005
78 / 98

2005

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XL
79 / 98

Super Bowl XL

Pittsburgh Steelers
2006
80 / 98

2006

Pittsburgh Steelers
2007
81 / 98

2007

Pittsburgh Steelers
2008
82 / 98

2008

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLIII
83 / 98

Super Bowl XLIII

Pittsburgh Steelers
2009
84 / 98

2009

Pittsburgh Steelers
2010
85 / 98

2010

Pittsburgh Steelers
Super Bowl XLV
86 / 98

Super Bowl XLV

Pittsburgh Steelers
2011
87 / 98

2011

Pittsburgh Steelers
2012
88 / 98

2012

Pittsburgh Steelers
2013
89 / 98

2013

Pittsburgh Steelers
2014
90 / 98

2014

Pittsburgh Steelers
2015
91 / 98

2015

Kark Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2016
92 / 98

2016

Pittsburgh Steelers
2017
93 / 98

2017

Pittsburgh Steelers
2018
94 / 98

2018

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2019
95 / 98

2019

Pittsburgh Steelers
2020
96 / 98

2020

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2021
97 / 98

2021

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
98 / 98

2022

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
