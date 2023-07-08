When it all began for the Steelers

July 8, 1933
Pittsburgh Steelers Founding Date
90th Birthday of the Pittsburgh Steelers
A legacy has to start somewhere, and for the Pittsburgh Steelers that legacy began 90 years ago today on July 8, 1933, when the fifth-oldest franchise in the National Football League was founded.
Art Rooney Sr., known as 'The Chief,' to his players, coaches, staff and fans, was one of the great pioneers of the sports world and brought the NFL to his beloved Pittsburgh.
At the time the Steelers joined the Eastern Division and were one of only 10 teams in the NFL. Only five teams from that current group still remain, the Steelers, Chicago (Arizona) Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants.
Little did Rooney know back in 1933, or during the first 40 years of the franchise, that the Steelers would one day be among the NFL elite. The Steelers are tied for the lead in the NFL with six Super Bowl titles and boost 27 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including Bill Cowher, Troy Polalamu and Donnie Shell, members of the Class of 2020 who will be enshrined during the Hall of Fame 2021 enshrinement ceremony.
90 Years of This & That
Super Bowl bling: The Steelers won six Super Bowls, including XI, X, XIII, XIV, XL and XLIII and with each one the Super Bowl rings got more interesting, exciting, and of course, bigger.
All of the team's Super Bowl rings can be viewed in the gallery below.
Check out photos of all six of the Steelers Super Bowl rings
Love the look: Through the 90 years the Steelers uniform has taken on different looks, from the original in 1933 to what it looks like today. In between the uniform grew to be something Steelers fans identify with, and have fallen in love with.
Below is a look through the years of the different uniforms the team has worn.
Take a look at how the Steelers uniform changed throughout the years
Squad goals: One of the highlights every year is players gathering for the annual team photo. As you can see from the gallery below, the squad has grown over the years from the first pictures early on until the most recent team photos. But one thing is true in all of them, everyone wearing that jersey wears it with pride.
Team photos throughout the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers