When a race means so much more

But what all of those who took part in today's 28th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race might not realize, is their efforts go far beyond the finish line.

The race is one of the main fund-raising events for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, carrying on the memory of the late Steelers' owner Art Rooney Sr. Three graduating seniors from North Side high schools, one from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and two from Perry High School through the Pittsburgh Promise, are awarded a college scholarship, helping them with the ever rising cost of education.

This year's winners, who will each receive a $12,000 scholarship, are Kaleigh Hart, Perry High School, who will pursue nursing at CCAC; Ray Dean, Perry High School, who will attend Villanova to study physics; and Hayley Mei Ling Rodgers, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, will attend Ohio State to study actuarial science.

"We are all so excited. I am just honored to be considered for this," said Hart. "It's just a blessing. It will be a big help. To be honored and recognized for this is great. It's nice to get that recognition from the Steelers. It's amazing."

For Dean, who played football at Perry, getting this honor was very meaningful.

"To have an organization like the Steelers look out for our up and coming youth is inspiring," said Dean. "The biggest issue with education right now is the cost. That is the biggest obstacle. It's going to go to a large portion of what would be my debt, which hopefully will not exist because of this."

Rodgers was surprised when she was awarded the scholarship, something she didn't even know existed before she was selected.