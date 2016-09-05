When a race means so much more

Sep 05, 2016 at 02:30 AM

As they made their way around the North Shore early this morning, their focus was on finishing the race. For some, it was about how fast they went. For many, it was simply the satisfaction of crossing the finish line. And for others, it was just about spending time with friends and family while staying healthy.

Some of them even had the pleasure of meeting former Steelers guard Alan Faneca, a Hall of Fame finalist last year who spent the offseason working with the team's coaching staff, who served as the honorary chair.

PHOTOS: 2016 Gatorade / Steelers 5K Race

The Steelers held the 28th annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kid's Kickoff Run at Heinz Field. The race raises money for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund.

No Title
1 / 71
No Title
2 / 71
No Title
3 / 71
No Title
4 / 71
No Title
5 / 71
No Title
6 / 71
No Title
7 / 71
No Title
8 / 71
No Title
9 / 71
No Title
10 / 71
No Title
11 / 71
No Title
12 / 71
No Title
13 / 71
No Title
14 / 71
No Title
15 / 71
No Title
16 / 71
No Title
17 / 71
No Title
18 / 71
No Title
19 / 71
No Title
20 / 71
No Title
21 / 71
No Title
22 / 71
No Title
23 / 71
No Title
24 / 71
No Title
25 / 71
No Title
26 / 71
No Title
27 / 71
No Title
28 / 71
No Title
29 / 71
No Title
30 / 71
No Title
31 / 71
No Title
32 / 71
No Title
33 / 71
No Title
34 / 71
No Title
35 / 71
No Title
36 / 71
No Title
37 / 71
No Title
38 / 71
No Title
39 / 71
No Title
40 / 71
No Title
41 / 71
No Title
42 / 71
No Title
43 / 71
No Title
44 / 71
No Title
45 / 71
No Title
46 / 71
No Title
47 / 71
No Title
48 / 71
No Title
49 / 71
No Title
50 / 71
No Title
51 / 71
No Title
52 / 71
No Title
53 / 71
No Title
54 / 71
No Title
55 / 71
No Title
56 / 71
No Title
57 / 71
No Title
58 / 71
No Title
59 / 71
No Title
60 / 71
No Title
61 / 71
No Title
62 / 71
No Title
63 / 71
No Title
64 / 71
No Title
65 / 71
No Title
66 / 71
No Title
67 / 71
No Title
68 / 71
No Title
69 / 71
No Title
70 / 71
No Title
71 / 71
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

But what all of those who took part in today's 28th Annual Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race might not realize, is their efforts go far beyond the finish line.

The race is one of the main fund-raising events for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund, carrying on the memory of the late Steelers' owner Art Rooney Sr. Three graduating seniors from North Side high schools, one from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and two from Perry High School through the Pittsburgh Promise, are awarded a college scholarship, helping them with the ever rising cost of education.

This year's winners, who will each receive a $12,000 scholarship, are Kaleigh Hart, Perry High School, who will pursue nursing at CCAC; Ray Dean, Perry High School, who will attend Villanova to study physics; and Hayley Mei Ling Rodgers, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, will attend Ohio State to study actuarial science.

"We are all so excited. I am just honored to be considered for this," said Hart. "It's just a blessing. It will be a big help. To be honored and recognized for this is great. It's nice to get that recognition from the Steelers. It's amazing."

For Dean, who played football at Perry, getting this honor was very meaningful.

"To have an organization like the Steelers look out for our up and coming youth is inspiring," said Dean. "The biggest issue with education right now is the cost. That is the biggest obstacle. It's going to go to a large portion of what would be my debt, which hopefully will not exist because of this."

Rodgers was surprised when she was awarded the scholarship, something she didn't even know existed before she was selected.

"It definitely feels good to get recognized for all of my hard work," said Rodgers. "Financially it helps me pursue the education that I have worked so hard for. I think it's great the Steelers reach out to the North Side or schools that originated there. It carries on the tradition, especially with the Rooney family being affiliated with North Catholic and the North Side."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Wodarek a nominee for Salute to Service Award

John Wodarek embraces each pillar of the NFL's Salute to Service campaign

news

Community Corner: Halloween fun and game

Follow along for all of the latest Steelers in the Community happenings

news

Working together to make a difference

The Steelers Social Justice Committee is working to create change in the community

news

Steelers rock the runway

Players and their families hit the runway for the annual Rock Steelers Style fashion show

news

Pain too difficult to understand

Diontae Johnson was only five years old when he lost his mother to breast cancer

news

Rock Steelers Style is celebrating 'A New Era'

The team's annual fashion show will take place on Friday, Oct. 14 at Stage AE and includes an online auction

news

Fitzpatrick, Gentry to co-captain Rock Steelers Style

Minkah Fitzpatrick and Zach Gentry will be co-captains for Rock Steelers Style, which includes an online auction

news

Heyward spreading kindness all week

Cameron Heyward concluded 'Cam's Kindness Week' when he presented a check to Pittsburgh's Girls Flag Football

news

Honoring those who make Pittsburgh special

The annual Art Rooney Award Dinner was held at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday evening

news

A race for a reason

The annual Steelers Run and Walk has benefits far beyond the obvious

news

Heyward helps to sack hunger

Cameron Heyward worked in conjunction with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to help sack childhood hunger

news

Bleier gives back to local veterans

Rocky Bleier and the Veterans Leadership Program presented vehicles to two local veterans

Advertising