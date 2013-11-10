What Went Right, Wrong vs. Bills

WHAT WENT WRONG

* The Steelers came into the game with 17 turnovers, and the 18th came on their first possession, the opening possession of the game. On a second-and-long, the Steelers used a formation including four wide receivers, with Markus Wheaton split out alone to the right side. Ben Roethlisberger attempted to get the ball to Wheaton down the field, but free safety Jairus Byrd came over to intercept the pass, and his 57-yard return brought the ball to the Pittsburgh 29-yard line. The Bills ultimately converted the takeaway into a field goal for a 3-0 lead.