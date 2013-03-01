What's Happening in Steelers Country

Mar 01, 2013 at 09:00 AM

Steelers/New Era Sideline Store Autograph Signings
Steelers players will appear at the Steelers Sideline Stores to sign autographs as a part of a promotion with New Era hats. Appearing will be: Ramon Foster, May 4, 1-2 p.m., Westmoreland Mall; Jonathan Dwyer, May 4, 3-4 p.m., Monroeville Mall; and Bruce Gradkowski, May 9, 6-7 pm., South Hills Village.

LaMarr Woodley "Impact Pittsburgh" Gala

Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley will host the first ever LaMarr Woodley "Impact Pittsburgh" Gala at the Fairmont Pittsburgh Hotel on Wednesday, May 29. For details and to purchase tickets, visit the LaMarr Woodley Foundation.

Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp presented by Bud LightThe 2013 Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp presented by Bud Light will take place Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Registration is now open online at Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp. For more information, please call 412-697-7713. 

Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will host his annual Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event on Sunday, June 2 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille. For more information or for tickets visit Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event.

Gatorade-Steelers 5KThis year marks the 25th anniversary of the Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids' Kickoff Run.  The race is the major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and features a 3.1-mile level course on the North Shore highlighted by a spectacular finish in Heinz Field on August 31, 2013.   Online registration, presented by Dick's Sporting Goods, is available here. Paper applications are available by calling (412) 697-7713 or by emailing 5K@steelers.nfl.com.  Gatorade is the title sponsor of the race. Major sponsors include Giant Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fuel Up to Play 60, Nike, KDKA-TV 2, WDVE-FM, ESPN Radio 970 and UPMC St. Margaret Sports Medicine Center.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dobbs launches ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation

Joshua Dobbs announced the launch of the ASTROrdinary Dobbs Foundation
news

Taking football to a new level

The Steelers hosted a Girls Flag Football Jamboree at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex
news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month
news

Watt delivers a super surprise

T.J. Watt surprised a patient from UPMC Children's Hospital with tickets to the Super Bowl
news

A young girl who is breaking barriers

Malajsha Mollett, a fourth-grader at Pittsburgh Dilworth Traditional Academy, is celebrated on National Girls and Women in Sports Day
news

Steelers give back through Social Justice Fund

The Steelers provided $451,500 in donations to community organizations through the team's Social Justice Fund in 2021
news

A time to serve others

The Steelers partnered with the Penguins and Pirates to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. 
news

Bettis joins Board of Chuck Noll Foundation

Jerome Bettis is the newest member of the Board of Directors for the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Reseach 
news

Helping out at home

Steelers players are helping the United for Waukesha Community Fund through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

On a mission to help others

Steelers are helping the Light of Life Rescue Mission through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving area kids a boost

Steelers players are helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Pa. through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Players continue to help the community

Steelers players donated to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh through the team's Social Justice Fund

Advertising