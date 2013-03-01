What's Happening in Steelers Country

Steelers/New Era Sideline Store Autograph Signings
Steelers players will appear at the Steelers Sideline Stores to sign autographs as a part of a promotion with New Era hats. Appearing will be: Ramon Foster, May 4, 1-2 p.m., Westmoreland Mall; Jonathan Dwyer, May 4, 3-4 p.m., Monroeville Mall; and Bruce Gradkowski, May 9, 6-7 pm., South Hills Village.
LaMarr Woodley "Impact Pittsburgh" Gala
Steelers linebacker LaMarr Woodley will host the first ever LaMarr Woodley "Impact Pittsburgh" Gala at the Fairmont Pittsburgh Hotel on Wednesday, May 29. For details and to purchase tickets, visit the LaMarr Woodley Foundation.
Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp presented by Bud LightThe 2013 Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp presented by Bud Light will take place Friday, May 31-Sunday, June 2 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. Registration is now open online at Steelers Men's Fantasy Camp. For more information, please call 412-697-7713.
Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will host his annual Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event on Sunday, June 2 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille. For more information or for tickets visit Ben Roethlisberger Foundation Event.
Gatorade-Steelers 5KThis year marks the 25th anniversary of the Gatorade/Steelers 5K Race, Fitness Walk and Kids' Kickoff Run. The race is the major fundraiser for the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund and features a 3.1-mile level course on the North Shore highlighted by a spectacular finish in Heinz Field on August 31, 2013. Online registration, presented by Dick's Sporting Goods, is available here. Paper applications are available by calling (412) 697-7713 or by emailing 5K@steelers.nfl.com. Gatorade is the title sponsor of the race. Major sponsors include Giant Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fuel Up to Play 60, Nike, KDKA-TV 2, WDVE-FM, ESPN Radio 970 and UPMC St. Margaret Sports Medicine Center.