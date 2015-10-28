What makes the Terrible Towel so special?

Running back Le'Veon Bell

"It means a lot to see the towel waving. It means the fans are really into the game. It means we either made a big play or got a big stop. So when you see the towels waving it means the team is doing well. It gets you going. You know the fans are into the game and you want to play for them." Cornerback Antwon Blake

"It's a mythical thing to see. You grow up and it's like the unicorn. Until you get to experience it, you can't imagine what it's like. It's amazing to see. I remember one time last year we were in the playoff push and I went in the grocery store and every aisle was lined with Terrible Towels. I feel like the towel for the fans is just as important as us having our helmets out there, just as important as our jerseys. It's a very important thing for this team and it definitely pumps the players up."