Weidl understands what it takes

Weidl was a part of the 2012 Ravens who won Super Bowl XLVII and the 2017 Eagles who won Super Bowl LII, and while he never was a part of any of the six Super Bowls the Steelers have won, he does now walk past those six Lombardi Trophies at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the way to the part of the second floor that now contains his office. Weidl gets it.

"It means a little bit more," said Weidl. "You're from here. You grew up here, your roots are here. You don't want to disappoint. I know I feel that way, growing up here as a Steelers fan, you know this is a great opportunity. And to me, this organization is the gold standard of gold standards, and you have an expectation and a standard to live up to. Coach Tomlin talks about it all the time, and we have to make sure we're doing our part in this. We've talked about the goal here, and the goal here is to win No. 7, and it's important, and we're going to pour everything we have into it. It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team."

Understanding the goal is the start, but maybe more important is implementing procedures that will allow reaching the goal to morph from theoretical to realistic. The Eagles are big on analytics, as an example, and Weidl saw that aspect of the business up close during his time there. Might that become a bigger part of how the process is conducted in Pittsburgh now that he works for the Steelers?

"I think if (analytics is) applied, and you can find the usefulness, it's a tool," said Weidl. "It's not the end-all be-all, but there are things you can find that will be helpful, maybe just little things here and there. There's so much data, there's so many stats right now that you can get inundated with it, and I think the key is to find the important things, find the important data, and how you can apply it to what's important to your team."

Weidl believes he has an inherent understanding of what's important to the Steelers as they work to build a roster capable of competing for, and ultimately winning a championship, because he has seen first-hand how those characteristics and qualities work in other places.

"To me, it's everybody working together as one for the common goal," said Weidl. "You have alignment and everybody's pulling in the same direction. And when you have that, you've also got to have the talent. You got to have the right people on the bus, and when you have that and everyone's going in the same direction, that's when you can achieve greatness. That's when we can overcome. Like I said, you could overcome adversity, injuries, things happening. A tough, resilient team – the Steelers had those kinds of players when I was here. The teams' records were 6-10 and 7-9 those two seasons, but you saw a veteran Dermontti Dawson, a veteran Jerome Bettis, a young Hines Ward. Man, those guys are tough, resilient, you couldn't break those guys. Joey Porter, Aaron Smith. I was here those two years and watching those guys grow in the league. Looking back, it's how they acted and handled themselves. I always thought back to that, those guys were some of the ultimate warriors, the best warriors this league has seen."

Once upon a time, a young coach named Chuck Noll told a scout who would end up enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame named Bill Nunn, "You know what athletes look like. Bring me athletes, and we'll teach them how to play."