 Week 9 Injury Report (Titans)

The Steelers didn't practice on Monday, but if they had, one player who would not have seen the field is safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and missed the remainder of the game.

"Minkah could be characterized as out. He's got a hamstring injury," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "I don't have additional information in terms of time of that injury, but it's safe to say that he's not going to be available to us on the short week.

"Obviously the loss of Minkah is a significant one. It's a multi-man job, not a one-man job thankfully. We have some veterans back there, guys like (Miles) Killebrew and (Damontae) Kazee and Keanu Neal who are veteran NFL players, and that lessens the impact hopefully, but obviously it's not a one-man job when you're talking about replacing Minkah, whether you're talking about his play making ability or his hub of communication ability."

As far as quarterback Kenny Pickett, there is still a possibility that he could start on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium, but his status is up in the air.

"I think the door is definitively ajar for Kenny," said Tomlin. "It'll probably be a game-time type decision based on the information that I'm holding here today, with no structural damage to his ribs. We'll see how we go through the week. His ability to throw, his level of comfort, his effectiveness, and let that be our guide in terms of determining his availability."

Tomlin also said they will continue to look at defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and running back Anthony McFarland Jr., as the 21-day window has opened for both of them to return to action from the Reserve/Injured List.

"Cam will be in consideration this week," said Tomlin. "Anthony McFarland will be in consideration this week. So, we got some things to juggle from a personnel standpoint in terms of inclusion of who's going to be a component of the plan and available to us and beyond that how much they're going to be available to us is another component of the discussion as well. But we'll get clarity in those areas as we push through the week and get close to the game time."