Week 9 Injury Report (Bears)

The Steelers wrapped up their preparation on Saturday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, preparing for Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant on Saturday, although he is dealing with a handful of injuries including a hip, pectoral, and right shoulder, which was added on Friday.

Coach Mike Tomlin said that despite the injuries, Roethlisberger will play on Monday night.

"Ben's playing," said Tomlin following practice. "It's just things to manage. He's been doing this a long time. I've been doing it a long time with him. We generally do a good job of communicating and managing such things. You should anticipate him playing."

Tight end Eric Ebron missed practice on Saturday and has been ruled out for Monday night's game.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick didn't practice on Saturday, listed with a foot injury. He was a full participant the rest of the week, and Tomlin said, "He is also playing."