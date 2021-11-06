Week 9 Blog: A recap of the news

Pumping them up: Linebacker Joe Schobert spent four seasons walking into the home locker room at FirstEnergy Stadium, but on Sunday he walked into the visitor's locker room and walked away with a win.

"I told a couple of guys on the team it was just weird bussing into the stadium," said Schobert. "I've driven into Cleveland so many times as a player over there. Just seeing all the familiar faces of attendants, people working the game, but walking right by the home locker room and going to the visitor locker room with this team. Going out on the field and being able to get a win. It was a great feeling to play well and limit their offense to not a lot of production. It was a job well done by the whole defense."

And Schobert certainly did his part. He led the defense with nine tackles, six of them solo stops, but his play of the day was a forced fumble against the normally sure-handed Jarvis Landry, which T.J. Watt recovered. The timing was perfect, as the Steelers had taken a 15-10 lead in the fourth quarter, and the Browns were driving down to the Steelers 21-yard line when he knocked the ball away from Landry after an 11-yard reception.

"Jarvis is a great competitor and a fierce athlete," said Schobert. "And he's obviously protective of the ball as all ball carriers are in the NFL. I do remember a few times in training camp when I was back there, he would catch the ball on little spot routes and juke me and I came from behind and punched the ball out a couple of times. So maybe it's just something I have on him.

"In games I can't remember him ever fumbling when I was there. So that's a pretty rare thing to get done."

It was the culmination of a defense that was fired up for the game, challenging themselves and taking on the challenge of Coach Mike Tomlin before the game, who stood by the linebackers during pregame warmups and told them the game would be decided by them.

"That definitely was the message during the week," said Schobert. "It's AFC North football. Two teams that like to run the ball and have a long, shared history of physical games and a physical rivalry.

"He always stands by the linebackers at that point during warmups and says something to try and get us going and obviously when it's your head coach, and it's Mike T over there yelling something at you, you take it a little bit to heart, and it helps pump you up and gets you fired up for the game. He's a great motivator."

There is something else Schobert loves besides the motivation Tomlin provides. It's how he steps up and is a man who stands by his principles.

In the second quarter, with the game tied 3-3, the Steelers lined up in field goal formation and Chris Boswell took the snap and rolled right to throw the ball. Boswell wasn't able to connect with Zach Gentry in the end zone, and took a hard hit by Jordan Elliott, knocking him out of the game and putting him in the concussion protocol.

Tomlin took full blame for it not working and thanked the players for backing him up.

"Coach Tomlin's always upfront about his mistakes and what he expects out of the players and he's not going to take excuses from us, and he doesn't take excuses from him," said Schobert. "That's why it's very easy to play for him because he leads by example, and he does what he says. The fake field goal obviously didn't go in our favor. But if we score, then it's the greatest call of the game yesterday. It's one of those things that you can look back on and hindsight is 20-20, but the fact that he owned up to it, that's the kind of guy he is."

With Boswell out, Schobert was asked on Monday if he ever has kicked and who his go-to guy would have been if the Steelers needed a short field goal.