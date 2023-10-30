Week 9 Blog: Embracing the next man up

Monday, October 30
Embracing the next man up: The Steelers will be without their main man in the secondary as All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium.
Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, not returning to the field after he left the game in the first half.
"Minkah could be characterized as out. He's got a hamstring injury," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "I don't have additional information in terms of time of that injury, but it's safe to say that he's not going to be available to us on the short week.
"Obviously the loss of Minkah is a significant one. It's a multi-man job, not a one-man job thankfully. We have some veterans back there, guys like (Miles) Killebrew and (Damontae) Kazee and Keanu Neal who are veteran NFL players, and that lessens the impact hopefully, but obviously it's not a one-man job when you're talking about replacing Minkah, whether you're talking about his play making ability or his hub of communication ability."
It is that hub of communication factor that will be a focus for those asked to step up in his absence, and Neal is well aware of the impact of losing Fitzpatrick's ability to communicate to the back end of the defense.
"I think at times it was tough, because he is a big part of that communication aspect," said Neal of losing Fitzpatrick in-game. "Losing a guy like Minkah is always tough. He is a dynamic player, a big part of this defense. Losing him was definitely hard, but it's the next man up mentality.
"We came in, had a few wrinkles here and there we had to iron out, but we got things going."
There isn't a lot of time on a short week to make the adjustments of not having Fitzpatrick available, but you can be sure the adjustments will still be made.
"It's good (to have some time)," said Neal. "We have time to go over film together. Get a feel for what we're going to do, game plan wise. That is always good. The preparation for the game this week is huge, not having Minkah in the game. We'll get it going.
"The game plan is the game plan. Whatever they put out there it's up to us to go out, execute and get things situated."
While Tomlin mentioned Neal, Kazee and Killebrew, another player who could see an increased role is safety Elijah Riley. His playing time has primarily been on special teams, but that could change this week.
"The biggest thing is we want to be prepared each week, the next guy up mentality," said Riley. "Everybody in the room cares for one another. We want to see each other succeed. Nothing changes. Continue our business as usual. We have a job to do on Thursday night.
"Everybody in the room is preparing as if they are going to play and from there we want to be as diligent as possible.
"Minkah is an All-Pro guy. He is a massive contributor to this defense, beyond just his playing ability. We each have to be able to step up. We are all pros. We want to win games as a collective. We are not expecting anybody to be Superman. We want everybody to be able to do the job and when the opportunity comes make the most of it."
Riley said while his individual approach might not be altered this week, he could see more defensive snaps as opposed to working mainly on special teams in practice.
"We approach it with a little more readiness," said Riley. "Being teamers, usually throughout the week we aren't as fluid in the defensive movement in practice. This week we have to prepare as such.
"My individual preparation doesn't change. I prepare every week like I am supposed to be on the field. I am going to continue to do so, maybe with a little more intensity."
Getting after it: As the Steelers prepare for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at Acrisure Stadium, they have the challenge of preparing for a quarterback who hasn't put a lot on tape yet.
But what he has put on tape, is pretty impressive.
Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis made his first NFL start on Sunday, throwing for four touchdowns in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said he expects Levis to start on Thursday night, with Ryan Tannehill still recovering from an ankle sprain.
"He had a good first game," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "We have to be able to get after him. He was sitting back there, delivering good throws, accurate throws. We have to be able to get him off his spot and be able to pressure him a lot this game.
"I think whenever we are pressuring, we are going to have to do a good job of winning our one-on-ones, doing a good job of getting after him, showing different looks. I am excited to see the game plan for this game. We definitely have to get after him."
He isn't the only weapon the Steelers need to stop.
Running back Derrick Henry is coming off a 100-yard game against the Falcons and stopping him is a must.
"He is one of the best backs in the league," said Highsmith. "It starts there. They have a good offense, it starts with him, with stopping the run. We know if we can get after him and stop the run, we will be able to get after their passing attack.
"Will Levis had a good game yesterday in his first game. We have to fist and foremost stop him."
One thing that will hurt the defense in stopping both is not having Minkah Fitzpatrick, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.
"It's unfortunate," said Highsmith. "He is a leader on our defense. He is the best in the league with what he does. It's an opportunity for other guys to step up. I know we have capable guys that are going to be able to fill in for him. I am just excited to see how those guys step up."
Honing in on focus: Wide receiver Diontae Johnson acknowledged mounting frustration on offense as one of the issues that needs to be dealt with individually and collectively in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
"Sometimes a lot of stuff is going through my head, like, why are we not moving the ball? What's going on? What's the issue?" Johnson acknowledged. "At the end of the day we just gotta keep playing, keep believing in one another. We gotta make a play, somebody spark the game off, that's how we get going."
Center Mason Cole confirmed today Johnson is not alone in what he's dealing with on occasion. Cole also detailed the mindset necessary to fight through such concerns.
"I think it comes down to focus, attention to detail and playing one play at a time," he said. "I think there's times where me, us as a line, as an offense, we get hung up on things we didn't do well, things that happened in the past. We have to play one snap at a time, have a mental focus for every play, the next play is the most important play, and go from there.
"I think that helps execution, when you're focused on your job and your job only. That's what we have to do. Everyone just has to do their job."
Cole allowed attaining such a clarity of focus can be easier said than done.
But it's not an option, he insisted, it's a job requirement.
"The mental part of this game is so much more challenging than people outside of this game would understand," Cole continued. "It's easy to dwell on mistakes in the past and things you've done wrong, things the offense has done wrong, things we haven't done well.
"To have that mentality of playing play by play, the next play is the most important, it can be challenging at times. But as professionals we have to be good at that. We have to be able to let things go and play at the highest level of execution."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
