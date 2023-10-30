Week 9 Blog: Embracing the next man up

Embracing the next man up: The Steelers will be without their main man in the secondary as All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick has already been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans at Acrisure Stadium.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, not returning to the field after he left the game in the first half.

"Minkah could be characterized as out. He's got a hamstring injury," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "I don't have additional information in terms of time of that injury, but it's safe to say that he's not going to be available to us on the short week.

"Obviously the loss of Minkah is a significant one. It's a multi-man job, not a one-man job thankfully. We have some veterans back there, guys like (Miles) Killebrew and (Damontae) Kazee and Keanu Neal who are veteran NFL players, and that lessens the impact hopefully, but obviously it's not a one-man job when you're talking about replacing Minkah, whether you're talking about his play making ability or his hub of communication ability."

It is that hub of communication factor that will be a focus for those asked to step up in his absence, and Neal is well aware of the impact of losing Fitzpatrick's ability to communicate to the back end of the defense.

"I think at times it was tough, because he is a big part of that communication aspect," said Neal of losing Fitzpatrick in-game. "Losing a guy like Minkah is always tough. He is a dynamic player, a big part of this defense. Losing him was definitely hard, but it's the next man up mentality.

"We came in, had a few wrinkles here and there we had to iron out, but we got things going."

There isn't a lot of time on a short week to make the adjustments of not having Fitzpatrick available, but you can be sure the adjustments will still be made.

"It's good (to have some time)," said Neal. "We have time to go over film together. Get a feel for what we're going to do, game plan wise. That is always good. The preparation for the game this week is huge, not having Minkah in the game. We'll get it going.

"The game plan is the game plan. Whatever they put out there it's up to us to go out, execute and get things situated."

While Tomlin mentioned Neal, Kazee and Killebrew, another player who could see an increased role is safety Elijah Riley. His playing time has primarily been on special teams, but that could change this week.

"The biggest thing is we want to be prepared each week, the next guy up mentality," said Riley. "Everybody in the room cares for one another. We want to see each other succeed. Nothing changes. Continue our business as usual. We have a job to do on Thursday night.

"Everybody in the room is preparing as if they are going to play and from there we want to be as diligent as possible.

"Minkah is an All-Pro guy. He is a massive contributor to this defense, beyond just his playing ability. We each have to be able to step up. We are all pros. We want to win games as a collective. We are not expecting anybody to be Superman. We want everybody to be able to do the job and when the opportunity comes make the most of it."

Riley said while his individual approach might not be altered this week, he could see more defensive snaps as opposed to working mainly on special teams in practice.

"We approach it with a little more readiness," said Riley. "Being teamers, usually throughout the week we aren't as fluid in the defensive movement in practice. This week we have to prepare as such.