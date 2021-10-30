Week 8 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, moving indoors for practice on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with heavy rain outside.
Linebacker Melvin Ingram III, who was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, didn't practice on Friday. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.
Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ingram after practice because his snaps have declined as of late, and if they have had any conversations about that.
"I've had some conversations with Melvin, but I'll leave those between he and I," said Tomlin. "And the reason he didn't work today is because of his groin."
Tight end Eric Ebron, who was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury, didn't practice on Friday and has been ruled out for the game.
For the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday, per Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield said last week he has a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
"It's pretty simple. Medically he's ready to go," said Stefanski following practice. "Our doctors, our trainers, the second opinions felt very comfortable about that and Baker, he feels that he's ready and he feels like he's ready to help this team win."
Back to the Steelers, with Ebron out, rookie Pat Freiermuth will continue to see plenty of action. Freiermuth has 18 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.
"I think he's doing a really good job," said Ben Roethlisberger. "I probably need to be better getting him involved more because I trust him, he's in the right spot. It's on me to get him more involved. I need to start making a more conscious effort to do that."
In the win over the Seahawks before the bye, Freiermuth was targeted seven times, and proved Roethlisberger right with seven catches for 58 yards.
So is Freiermuth becoming Roethlisberger's security blanket?
"I hope so," said Freiermuth with a smile. "It was an awesome feeling getting the targets I did, but I've got to continue to improve and continue to be there for him when he needs me."
The full injury report is below.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Game Status
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) - Out
LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin) - Out
Friday, October 29
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) - Full
LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin) - DNP
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) - Full
RB Anthony McFarland (Knee) - Full
OL Zach Banner (Knee) - Full
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) - DNP
Thursday, October 28
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) - Full
LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin) - Limited
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) - Full
RB Anthony McFarland (Knee) - Full
OL Zach Banner (Knee) - Full
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) - Limited
Wednesday, October 27
QB Ben Roethlisberger (Pectoral/Hip) - Limited
LB Melvin Ingram III (Groin) - Limited
WR Chase Claypool (Hamstring) - Limited
RB Anthony McFarland (Knee) - Full
OL Zach Banner (Knee) - Full
Cleveland Browns Participation/Injury Report, Week 8
Game Status
S Richard LeCounte III (Not Injury Related) - Out
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin) - Out
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring) - Out
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder) - Questionable
DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle, Goin, Knee) - Questionable
CB A.J. Green (Groin) - Questionable
DE Malik Jackson (Ankle) - Questionable
DE Takkarist Mckinley (Groin) - Questionable
FB Johnny Stanton (Calf) - Questionable
Friday, October 29
DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle, Goin, Knee) - DNP
DE Malik Jackson (Ankle) - Limited
S Richard LeCounte III (Not Injury Related) - DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Limited
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin) - DNP
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder) - Limited
RB Nick Chubb (Calf) - Limited
T Jack Conklin (Knee) - Limited
LB Tony Fields II (Illness) - Full
CB A.J. Green (Groin) - Limited
OL Blake Hance (Elbow) - Full
QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Full
LB Malcolm Smith (Abdomen) - Limited
C JC Tretter (Knee) - Limited
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (Ankle) - Full
LB Mack Wilson (Calf) - Full
DE Takkarist Mckinley (Groin) - DNP
FB Johnny Stanton (Calf) - Limited
Thursday, October 28
DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle, Goin, Knee) - DNP
DE Malik Jackson (Ankle) - Limited
S Richard LeCounte III (Not Injury Related) - DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Limited
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin) - DNP
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder) - Limited
RB Nick Chubb (Calf) - Limited
T Jack Conklin (Knee) - Limited
LB Tony Fields II (Illness) - Full
CB A.J. Green (Groin) - Limited
OL Blake Hance (Elbow) - Limited
QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Limited
LB Malcolm Smith (Abdomen) - Limited
C JC Tretter (Knee) - DNP
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (Ankle) - Limited
LB Mack Wilson (Calf) - Full
DE Takkarist Mckinley (Groin) - Limited
Wednesday, October 27
DE Jadeveon Clowney (Ankle, Goin, Knee) - DNP
DE Malik Jackson (Ankle) - DNP
S Richard LeCounte III (Not Injury Related) - DNP
WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - DNP
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (Groin) - DNP
CB Denzel Ward (Hamstring) - DNP
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (Shoulder) - Limited
RB Nick Chubb (Calf) - Limited
T Jack Conklin (Knee) - Limited
LB Tony Fields II (Illness) - Limited
CB A.J. Green (Groin) - Limited
OL Blake Hance (Elbow) - Limited
QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Limited
LB Malcolm Smith (Abdomen) - Limited
C JC Tretter (Knee) - Limited
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (Ankle) - Limited
LB Mack Wilson (Calf) - Limited