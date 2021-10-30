Week 8 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers wrapped up preparation for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, moving indoors for practice on Friday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex with heavy rain outside.

Linebacker Melvin Ingram III, who was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, didn't practice on Friday. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Coach Mike Tomlin was asked about Ingram after practice because his snaps have declined as of late, and if they have had any conversations about that.

"I've had some conversations with Melvin, but I'll leave those between he and I," said Tomlin. "And the reason he didn't work today is because of his groin."

Tight end Eric Ebron, who was added to the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury, didn't practice on Friday and has been ruled out for the game.

For the Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield will start on Sunday, per Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski. Mayfield said last week he has a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

"It's pretty simple. Medically he's ready to go," said Stefanski following practice. "Our doctors, our trainers, the second opinions felt very comfortable about that and Baker, he feels that he's ready and he feels like he's ready to help this team win."

Back to the Steelers, with Ebron out, rookie Pat Freiermuth will continue to see plenty of action. Freiermuth has 18 receptions for 158 yards and one touchdown.

"I think he's doing a really good job," said Ben Roethlisberger. "I probably need to be better getting him involved more because I trust him, he's in the right spot. It's on me to get him more involved. I need to start making a more conscious effort to do that."

In the win over the Seahawks before the bye, Freiermuth was targeted seven times, and proved Roethlisberger right with seven catches for 58 yards.

So is Freiermuth becoming Roethlisberger's security blanket?

"I hope so," said Freiermuth with a smile. "It was an awesome feeling getting the targets I did, but I've got to continue to improve and continue to be there for him when he needs me."