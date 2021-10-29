Week 8 Blog: A recap of the news

Patience is a virtue: Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted five passes in 14 games after being traded to the Steelers in 2019 and four in 16 games last season, but he's still looking for interception No. 1 in 2021.

That won't influence how he goes about attacking the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland, Fitzpatrick maintained after practice today.

"There's plays that I missed," he acknowledged. "The last couple games, plays just didn't come, that happens. It doesn't really eat at me, I know that they're gonna come. I just gotta make the plays that do come.

"I should have three (interceptions) right now. That eats at me more than the ones that might not come or may come in the future. I just gotta catch what comes to me, make the plays that come my way, just keep doing my job."

Head coach Mike Tomlin has chatted with Fitzpatrick about maintaining such a perspective.

"I was just talking to 'Coach T' earlier today," Fitzpatrick reported. "I just gotta keep being in my position, keep doing what I do out there on the field and flying to the ball and plays are gonna come my way.

"I don't worry, anyway, but he's a coach and he knows his players. He said it to me because he's coached guys like me before. He doesn't want me to do anything extra or over the top, which I won't, but he was just putting an emphasis on "just do your job, they'll come.'"

There's no other way to play as a free safety, an absolute at his position Fitzpatrick was reminded about on what became a 61-yard touchdown pass in the Steelers' 26-17 on Sept. 19 against the Raiders.

"As a free safety patience is extremely important," Fitzpatrick emphasized. "You could look at one thing and you step up, one little step and now there's somebody over the top of you. It happened to me this year. I was looking at the wrong thing, I stepped up and the ball went over my head. It was literally because I took one wrong step. It wasn't because I flew up and tried to make a tackle, something like that.

"Besides knowing what to look at, having patience is definitely really important. You look at all the good free safeties across the league, they're all guys that are patient. They don't just bite on everything that's thrown in front of them. They don't bite on every single quarterback pump. Patience is definitely very important."

That quality could become especially necessary against the Browns' play-action/misdirection game.

"It forces you to have good eyes, forces you to play with a little bit more patience," Fitzpatrick continued. "It's also tough to do that when you have a team that likes to run the ball. They do play-action off of it because they want you to step up and bite on it so they can put the ball over your head."

As for the quarterback who will be trying to get Fitzpatrick to bite on Sunday, "Baker (Mayfield) is their quarterback, their starter for a reason," Fitzpatrick said. "He's a guy that has a lot of experience in the league. He's a guy that plays with a lot of passion, a lot of energy.