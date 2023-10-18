Week 7 Injury Report (Rams)

The Steelers practiced on Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as they prepare for this Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

And there was good news on the injury front.

The only new addition to the list is rookie linebacker Nick Herbig, who was limited with a quad injury.

Both receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. were designated to return on Monday and were on the field Wednesday working their way back as full participants. The two remain on the Reserve/Injured List, but according to Coach Mike Tomlin their level of participation this week could determine when they return to the field against the Rams.

"They'll be working in a variety of capacities at various appropriate levels," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We'll let the quality of that participation and the amount of that participation, coupled with conditioning, be our guide in terms of activation or not this week. It's a week-to-week thing. You get a 21-day window. You get opportunities at the end of the week. We'll be assessing those guys for inclusion or not."

McFarland said it was a great feeling to get back out there this week after missing four games.

"It was amazing," said McFarland. "Earlier, before practice, I just put my helmet on before I walked out there because I haven't had it on in so long. It's good to be out there with my teammates.

"Mentally and physically, I feel good, ready to go. It felt good. I am just glad to be back out with my teammates. It was good to get back.

"I am just excited to be back out there with the team. It's different to be on the side. To come back out and have a helmet on, interacting with guys and being with the team. That is the most exciting thing to me right now."

Johnson spoke before practice about his excitement returning as well.

"I am getting ready for practice today as we speak," said Johnson on Wednesday morning before hitting the field. "I am looking forward to getting out there, getting back in the offense, getting things going. It's been a long process. I took it one day at a time and I am looking forward to today."

Up and down the roster injuries are becoming less of an issue for the black and gold.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth returned to practice this week after missing the Ravens game with a hamstring injury, and was a full participant on Wednesday.

"I will be good to go this week," said Freiermuth. "I am excited to get back out there. I feel good."

While he said it was possible he could have played this past week if the team had a game, the extra rest during the bye week was invaluable.

"It was awesome being able to get the extra week, not having to worry about rushing back for a game," said Freiermuth. "I probably would have been able to play if we were to play. Having that extra time, you know how hamstrings are, they can lag all year.

"Just being able to be 100 percent, it was awesome to have that extra week."

The offensive line is also working their way back to being a healthy unit, with James Daniels and Dan Moore Jr. returning to the field after missing time.

"It's going to be awesome to get all of our people back," said Freiermuth. "Hopefully we can get back to the form we were in camp. We are all looking forward to it.