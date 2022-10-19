Week 7 Injury Report (Dolphins) 

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday night's game against the Miami Dolphins and like Coach Mike Tomlin said during his weekly press conference, quarterback Kenny Pickett was a full participant.

"It's my understanding that his work won't be limited in any way in preparation, and so we'll adhere to the protocol, and we'll follow that and let that be our guide in terms of participation," said Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "I'll say this. If he's cleared to play, he'll play. He'll play quarterback for us. In the meanwhile, man, we'll ready ourselves. He'll be a full participant is my understanding. So, we'll have him and Mitch working at the quarterback position."

Pickett is in the concussion protocol following the Steelers win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was still able to practice.

"It just depends on what they've been cleared to do from a participation standpoint," said Tomlin. "Oftentimes, someone's in the protocol and they've got complete clearance in terms of full participation, so you let them participate. Sometimes it's limited, and you limit their participation. When it's limited, obviously, it provides additional opportunities of reps for others. So, he's been given full clearance from a participation standpoint relative to his position. He'll take all of his reps (Wednesday) unless something changes."

Receiver Diontae Johnson liked what he saw from Pickett.

"He looked good," said Johnson. "He didn't seem like nothing was wrong with him. He seemed locked in, ready to go for this week. Just normal Kenny out there bringing the same energy he brings every day. He looked good today. It didn't seem like nothing was throwing him off, like he was fine throwing the ball."

In addition to Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace were full participants on Wednesday, practicing inside at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex because of the cold, wet conditions outside. Both of them were in the concussion protocol and missed the Tampa game.

The Steelers secondary had some players return to work on Wednesday, even if they were limited. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) were all limited. Guard James Daniels (ankle), center Mason Cole (foot/ankle), linebacker Myles Jack (ankle) and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (ankle) were also limited.

Returner/receiver Steven Sims (hamstring) and defensive end Larry Ogunjobi (knee) didn't practice.

From the Dolphins side, the team announced on Wednesday they placed linebacker Trey Flowers and starting cornerback Nik Needham on the Reserve/Injured List.