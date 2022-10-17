Week 7 Blog: The secondary stepped up

Stepping up: The Steelers starting defensive backfield on Sunday consisted of Terrell Edmunds, Arthur Maulet, James Pierre, Josh Jackson and Tre Norwood.

And what that group, along with others like Quincy Wilson and Elijah Riley, did was step up to the plate for an injury-riddled secondary and kept all-everything quarterback Tom Brady from being able to go deep, while throwing different looks at him all afternoon.

"Guys just held each other accountable," said Maulet. "Nobody was in their feelings. We knew we were banged up. We knew other guys had to come in and make plays and play Steelers defense. That is what we did. He didn't take a ton of shots (deep). I think we did a good job keeping the lid over top of the defense. Just rallying down and making tackles and gang tackling.

"We took this week serious, not being nervous, having the confidence to go out there and make plays. Have the confidence to believe in one another, to communicate and just play football. That's what I told the guys. Everybody wants their opportunity. Now you have your opportunity, just make the best of it. It was good watching it and being a part of it."

The defense was missing safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and cornerbacks Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace and Ahkello Witherspoon, all out injured. But they rallied with who they had out there and didn't disappoint.

"It starts in practice," said Norwood. "From the top of the week making sure we had the communication down with everybody out there on the field. Make sure we were taking it from the meeting room to the field, getting extra meeting time in, watching extra film. Making sure we play as a unit, play team football, team defense. Making sure everybody is doing their job every snap, from the first snap to the last snap. That was our main focus."

For Jackson, it was quite the week, being signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday and then getting the start. But he was ready for it after having all week to prepare.

"I was just trying to do my job every down," said Jackson. "I felt good about it.

It felt good. It was a great opportunity to go out there and show where I am, show what I can do for this team. I felt really good, and I was happy to go out there and play.

"It started with practice. We were communicating throughout the week. I think we all have a good connection with each other. Good chemistry. That made it easy to play on the field."

That communication was definitely helped by Edmund's presence. Coach Mike Tomlin referred to him as a 'hub of communication' for the secondary and the others felt it.

"It's huge," said Norwood. "He is a vet. A guy that has played a lot of snaps. A lot of football. Having a guy like that on the back end as well as our other vets, especially in a time like that when it's thin on the backend, it eases the whole group as a whole to know we have that vet out there communicating, making sure everybody is on the same page.