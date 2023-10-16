Week 7 Blog: Good to go

Oct 16, 2023 at 02:52 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Monday, October 16

Good to go: The bye week came at a perfect time for tight end Pat Freiermuth.

He missed the team's Week 6 game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, but said he is back and ready to go this week when the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

"I will be good to go this week," said Freiermuth. "I am excited to get back out there. I feel good."

While he said there was a chance he could have played this past week if the team had a game, the extra rest was invaluable. 

"It was awesome being able to get the extra week, not having to worry about rushing back for a game," said Freiermuth. "I probably would have been able to play if we were to play. Having that extra time, you know how hamstrings are, they can lag all year.

"Just being able to be 100 percent, it was awesome to have that extra week."

The Steelers offense could be at their healthiest point heading into the Rams game, with Freiermuth back in the loop, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. also back to work, and receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. having the 21-day window open for their return from the Reserve/Injured List.

"It's going to be awesome to get all of our people back," said Freiermuth. "Hopefully we can get back to the form we were in camp. We are all looking forward to it.

"It was a good little reset (having the bye). Hopefully we get all our guys back and ready to roll."

Freiermuth said the bye was a good time to take a look in the mirror at what everyone can do moving forward, but the key is just making plays.

"We have to continue to watch film, hone in on the little details," said Freiermuth. "The plays are there, we just have to continue to make them."

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell (9) and Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz (46) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson (20), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23), and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trenton Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35), Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28), and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trenton Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Luq Barcoo (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Noah Gindorff (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Noah Gindorff (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Denzel Mims (15) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Denzel Mims (15) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duece Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duece Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers quality control coach Matt Tomsho during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers quality control coach Matt Tomsho during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Miles Boykin (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duece Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duece Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Thrilled to be back: Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. couldn't hide his smile when he first talked about being back at practice on Monday.

"It was amazing," said McFarland. "Earlier, before practice, I just put my helmet on before I walked out there because I haven't had it on in so long. It's good to be out there with my teammates."

McFarland returned to practice on Monday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List. The Steelers have a 21-day window to active him, otherwise he remains on the list for the remainder of the season.

From the sounds of things, though, he was feeling good.

"Mentally and physically, I feel good, ready to go," said McFarland. "It felt good. I am just glad to be back out with my teammates. It was good to get back.

"I am just excited to be back out there with the team. It's different to be on the side. To come back out and have a helmet on, interacting and being with the team. That is the most exciting thing to me right now.

McFarland said it wasn't easy being placed on the list just after the season opener, especially after battling to make it on the 53-man roster.

"It's tough," said McFarland. "Everything happens for a reason. Not just me, everybody in here. We all go through tests in our life. It's just how you respond.

"Adversity comes with this sport. At the end of the day, it's a man's game. I know I am going to have ups and downs; it's how I respond."

One thing that worked in his advantage with his return to practice was the bye week, getting extra time to heal while spending it in Pittsburgh getting treatment.

"It helped a lot just being able to heal," said McFarland. "Staying here during the bye week and rehabbing, getting back into things. I was watching film even when I was out. Getting into my playbook more. Just getting ready."

