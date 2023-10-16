Week 7 Blog: Good to go

Good to go: The bye week came at a perfect time for tight end Pat Freiermuth.

He missed the team's Week 6 game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury, but said he is back and ready to go this week when the team takes on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

"I will be good to go this week," said Freiermuth. "I am excited to get back out there. I feel good."

While he said there was a chance he could have played this past week if the team had a game, the extra rest was invaluable.

"It was awesome being able to get the extra week, not having to worry about rushing back for a game," said Freiermuth. "I probably would have been able to play if we were to play. Having that extra time, you know how hamstrings are, they can lag all year.

"Just being able to be 100 percent, it was awesome to have that extra week."

The Steelers offense could be at their healthiest point heading into the Rams game, with Freiermuth back in the loop, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. also back to work, and receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. having the 21-day window open for their return from the Reserve/Injured List.

"It's going to be awesome to get all of our people back," said Freiermuth. "Hopefully we can get back to the form we were in camp. We are all looking forward to it.

"It was a good little reset (having the bye). Hopefully we get all our guys back and ready to roll."

Freiermuth said the bye was a good time to take a look in the mirror at what everyone can do moving forward, but the key is just making plays.