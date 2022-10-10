Week 6 Blog: 'We just have to play'

Monday, October 10
Make the plays: Diontae Johnson wants just one thing.
To win.
And he isn't alone in the Steelers locker room with that feeling.
The current state of the team, with a 1-4 record, isn't sitting well with anyone at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
The key now, is turning it around, and doing it fast.
"We're trying to win, figure things out around here and get things going in the right direction," said Johnson. "I am sure there is frustration. I would hope so. I don't like losing. I am sure everybody here doesn't like losing as well.
"We just have to play. Make the plays. The rest will come with it. We haven't been doing it. Not making any excuses. We just have to play better all around."
An area where the offense continues to struggle is with third down conversions and red zone efficiency. They were five of 15 on third down conversions, 33.3%, against the Bills on Sunday and that isn't going to lead to the wins they desire.
"Convert them. That is all you can do," said Johnson. "Convert the third downs. Give us a chance to put points on the board. There is no other way around it.
"We just have to get that rhythm. I feel like we are going to be fine. We are going to get that rhythm. Kenny (Pickett) played his behind off. I was talking to him the whole game, making sure he was locked in. We just have to keep playing for him, playing for the defense. I feel like we are going to respond in a positive way."
Johnson has a positive mindset, confident that there is still plenty of time to turn things around.
"It's a long season. We still have time to catch up," said Johnson. "I am not worried about what everybody else has going on outside this facility. I am worried about the guys who are here, who believe in us.
"All we have to do is just play. We just have to go out there and play, get in the right spots and put points on the board. It doesn't matter who is on the field. Whoever they put out there, they believe in us for a reason. The talent is there. It's us executing the plays that they call and putting points on the board. It's that simple."
Looking in the mirror: You could hear it in Cam Sutton's voice as he stood in front of his locker on Monday afternoon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, talking about the position the Steelers are in right now.
"We just have to do some searching within ourselves and get ready for this week," said Sutton. "Look at yourself in the mirror every day. How you approach it every day. Come in every day and get (stuff) done."
There is frustration, and understandably so right now. But it's how that frustration plays out that can make a big difference.
"You use it," said Sutton. "Everybody wants to win. It's easier said than done. It means a lot to myself, to the rest of the guys. It's about us going out there and getting things done.
"The situation we have control of is having a better outcome. It's not the situation we had foreseen ourselves in or want to be in. It's one week at a time. There is plenty of ball left ahead of us. But we have to buckle down."
It takes time: The Steelers offense didn't come close to accomplishing what they would have liked to in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's first start, but they did like what they saw from the rookie signal caller.
Pickett had control of the huddle, moved the offense despite struggles on third down and not putting points on the board, and showed maturity well beyond that of a rookie.
"We moved the ball pretty good at times," said receiver Diontae Johnson. "Sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot with the little mistakes here and there. We are going to get this thing going in the right direction. It takes time. We are a young team. We're still building that chemistry."
Center Mason Cole also liked how the offense moved the ball at times, but knows it wasn't what they wanted by a longshot.
"I thought we moved the ball pretty well at certain times," said Cole. "Our efficiency in the red zone, finishing drives and points didn't get us there. You get stuck behind, playing catchup. There were some bright spots. Still a lot to clean up. I've gotta be better, we've got to be better. We just have to keep hammering at this thing. It's tough being down in this situation. We have to do whatever we can this week to find a win."
