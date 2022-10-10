Week 6 Blog: 'We just have to play'

Make the plays: Diontae Johnson wants just one thing.

To win.

And he isn't alone in the Steelers locker room with that feeling.

The current state of the team, with a 1-4 record, isn't sitting well with anyone at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The key now, is turning it around, and doing it fast.

"We're trying to win, figure things out around here and get things going in the right direction," said Johnson. "I am sure there is frustration. I would hope so. I don't like losing. I am sure everybody here doesn't like losing as well.

"We just have to play. Make the plays. The rest will come with it. We haven't been doing it. Not making any excuses. We just have to play better all around."

An area where the offense continues to struggle is with third down conversions and red zone efficiency. They were five of 15 on third down conversions, 33.3%, against the Bills on Sunday and that isn't going to lead to the wins they desire.

"Convert them. That is all you can do," said Johnson. "Convert the third downs. Give us a chance to put points on the board. There is no other way around it.

"We just have to get that rhythm. I feel like we are going to be fine. We are going to get that rhythm. Kenny (Pickett) played his behind off. I was talking to him the whole game, making sure he was locked in. We just have to keep playing for him, playing for the defense. I feel like we are going to respond in a positive way."

Johnson has a positive mindset, confident that there is still plenty of time to turn things around.

"It's a long season. We still have time to catch up," said Johnson. "I am not worried about what everybody else has going on outside this facility. I am worried about the guys who are here, who believe in us.