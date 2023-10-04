Week 5 Injury Report (Ravens)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens and from an injury standpoint, all eyes were on the quarterback position.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered what Coach Mike Tomlin categorized as a 'bone bruise,' against the Houston Texans. Pickett left the game following the injury, replaced by quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Tomlin said Pickett was 'scheduled to participate in some level' in practice on Wednesday.

"Obviously, his functionality and comfort will be our guide," said Tomlin. "The more functional and more comfortable he is, the more work he'll get. And then as we push forward towards the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor on his availability.

"A quarterback is no different than any other position with young players. They need to inhale the perspective on preparation. He knows and understands that he's prepared to practice."

Pickett did in fact practice on Wednesday, listed as limited, and said afterwards he felt good.

"(I feel) good," said Pickett. "I'll be ready to go by Sunday."

Pickett wasn't the only one who came out of the Texans game dealing with an injury.

Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. suffered a sprained knee and has already been ruled out of the Ravens game. With Moore out, rookie Broderick Jones will step in for his first NFL start. Jones came into the Texans game when Moore went down.

"I feel really good about what he's done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the amount of urgency that he has, the quality of his play," said Tomlin of Jones. "He's gotten his feet wet now. I thought the quality of his play improved over the course of the game. Oftentimes when you get inserted into a game like that, you got to get on a moving train, and you feel some of that. That was evident. I think he gave up a pressure on his first snap, but I thought he got better throughout. And I think it's reasonable to expect him to be really solid with a week's prep."

Jones said he is ready to go against the Ravens, excited for his opportunity.

"I am excited. I am ready to go," said Jones. "Just ready to get the week started, get the preparation in all the phases of the game going. Locking in on what I need to and trying to perform to the best of my ability."

Jones said his mindset won't change at all this week, as every week he goes into it with the thought that he is just one play away from stepping on the field.

"It's the same always," said Jones. "It's always one play away. We always say that, so we try to prepare to the best of our ability even if you are not a starter, because you never know."

Tight end Pat Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury against the Texans and was among a laundry list of players who didn't practice on Wednesday. He was classified as 'very doubtful' for Sunday's game.

With Freiermuth injured, the team elevated tight end Rodney Williams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is also dealing with a concussion and is currently in the protocol and did not practice.