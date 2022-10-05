Week 5 Injury Report (Bills)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, and the injury report was a long one, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon didn't practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury and is expected to miss his second straight game.

Strong safety Terrell Edmunds is in the concussion protocol and didn't practice on Wednesday. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury against the Jets and he too did not practice.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton has a groin and hamstring injury following the Jets game, and he was limited on Wednesday, as was cornerback Levi Wallace with a foot injury.

On top of that defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has an elbow and ankle injury and fellow defensive lineman Chris Wormley has an ankle injury, limiting both of them on Wednesday.

"We've got some things to manage," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "But I don't necessarily view that as a negative, to be quite honest with you. It might minimize these guys some during the week, but what it will do is provide more reps for those that are playing in place of them. Oftentimes, when things happen in game, those guys that are playing in place of people aren't afforded the opportunity to ready themselves. I'm going to view it as a positive. I'm going to focus our energies on the guys that are working.

"We're going to remain hopeful about the inclusion of these guys and we're going to let their participation and the quality of their participation as we get toward the latter part of the week be our guide in terms of determining whether or not they'll be available to us.

"In the meanwhile, we're really going to focus on some of these guys that get an opportunity to elevate and participate and make sure that they're on the screws, we've got the type of detain and communication we need from them to put together a good collective in an effort to go up there and do the job."

With so many in the secondary battling injuries, Tomlin was asked about the performance of third-year cornerback James Pierre, who started four games last season and will likely get more snaps in practice this week.

"That's what I mean when I talk about the lack of availability this week from a practice standpoint," said Tomlin. "When you miss guys in practice, it really gives other guys an opportunity to show their readiness, make some plays, show some detail and communication that's associated with varsity ball, and he's done a nice job.

"He'll be given an opportunity to display those things this week, along with a guy like Josh Jackson and others. We'll put together a formula and see who best represents themselves and does the things that we need them to do during the course of the week, and we'll divide the labor up at the end."

Rookie receiver Calvin Austin III returned to the practice field on Wednesday, while remaining on the Reserve/Injured List.

Austin was placed on the list at the beginning of the season after suffering a foot injury in training camp. Under the Reserve/Injured List rules he was required to miss the first four weeks of the season, and this is the first week he is eligible to be back.

The Steelers have a 21-day window to either activate Austin to the 53-man roster, or he must remain on the Reserve/Injured List the remainder of the season.

"He's eligible to come off this week. That starts his 21-day window," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. "You get an opportunity to start the 21-day window to practice and make judgements from there. The quality of his work and what he's able to do within that window oftentimes determines what you do from there."