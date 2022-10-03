Week 5 Blog: Johnson sees Pickett's swagger

Playing with swagger: Following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Coach Mike Tomlin wasn't giving any hints as to who will start at quarterback this week against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.
"I'm not going to talk extended as we sit here," said Tomlin. "We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game. We'll do it again. But I like to just keep it where we are in terms of what transpired here today. We'll deal with next week, next week."
Tomlin went with rookie No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett for the second half, after the offense wasn't able to muster up much in the first half with veteran Mitch Trubisky at the helm.
"We just thought we needed a spark," said Tomlin.
And a spark is what Pickett provided. Despite the loss, the offense felt his presence, something that energized the entire building.
"You could see the energy," said receiver Diontae Johnson. "That's nothing against Mitch or anything. Coach T said it was going to give us a spark and I think it did. He was able to get in the end zone."
Pickett hadn't worked with the first team in game prep ahead of time, but still played with confidence, something his teammates easily noticed.
"He plays with swagger," said Johnson. "When he comes in the huddle, he demands huddle up, come in and listen to me. Everybody respects him. He is a great player. He is young. He is going to continue to learn and develop. It's our job to make him look good and stay comfortable while he is out there.
"You saw when he came in, he was taking shots down the field, taking chances. It's an opportunity to make a play on the ball. You want that. You never know if you will come down with the ball or not. Him giving us a chance shows he trusts us. We're going to continue to show we can make those plays for whoever is at the position. That is no negative energy toward the other guys. They are going to continue to work. Whoever the starter is this week, that's who we're going to roll with."
And Johnson made it clear. Whoever Tomlin names the starter, he is on board.
"It don't matter," said Johnson. "As long we go out there and we know our assignment and the quarterback knows what he is doing, everybody is doing their job as one. It's our job as receivers to go out there and make the quarterback look good, if it's Kenny or Mitch. That's our job. That's all we've got to continue to do and make more plays down the field and just in general so we can keep that spark and not have to have the defense on the field as much. Help them out more."
He's a gamer: Tight end Pat Freiermuth finished the day on Sunday with seven receptions for 85 yards, three of those receptions coming from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Freiermuth agreed with just about everyone else that Pickett brought something to the offense when he was inserted after halftime.
"Just his spark, confidence," said Freiermuth.
And his toughness. On one play, Pickett hit Freiermuth for an 18 yard gain to the Jets two-yard line, getting nailed as he was throwing by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
Pickett got up from the play smiling.
"He's a gamer," said Freiermuth. "He's tough and he showed that on that play.
"Kenny is expected to go in there and make plays. I think he did that. He is very confident in himself. I think that helps with being decisive and making the correct reads and pushing the ball down the field. I think Kenny's going to be a heck of a player."
While Freiermuth liked what he saw from Pickett on the field, he also liked what he saw from Mitch Trubisky after he was pulled at halftime in favor of the team's No. 1 draft pick.
"He is a professional," said Freiermuth of Trubisky. "He understands what happens in this profession. He responded well. We voted him a captain for a reason. He is not going to just give up on this season, give up on us. He is going to continue to be there, and we expect him to continue to be there."
Take a look at the best photos from the Week 4 game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium
