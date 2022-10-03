Week 5 Blog: Johnson sees Pickett's swagger

Playing with swagger: Following Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, Coach Mike Tomlin wasn't giving any hints as to who will start at quarterback this week against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park.

"I'm not going to talk extended as we sit here," said Tomlin. "We did what we needed to do to put ourselves in position to win this game. We'll do it again. But I like to just keep it where we are in terms of what transpired here today. We'll deal with next week, next week."

Tomlin went with rookie No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett for the second half, after the offense wasn't able to muster up much in the first half with veteran Mitch Trubisky at the helm.

"We just thought we needed a spark," said Tomlin.

And a spark is what Pickett provided. Despite the loss, the offense felt his presence, something that energized the entire building.

"You could see the energy," said receiver Diontae Johnson. "That's nothing against Mitch or anything. Coach T said it was going to give us a spark and I think it did. He was able to get in the end zone."

Pickett hadn't worked with the first team in game prep ahead of time, but still played with confidence, something his teammates easily noticed.

"He plays with swagger," said Johnson. "When he comes in the huddle, he demands huddle up, come in and listen to me. Everybody respects him. He is a great player. He is young. He is going to continue to learn and develop. It's our job to make him look good and stay comfortable while he is out there.

"You saw when he came in, he was taking shots down the field, taking chances. It's an opportunity to make a play on the ball. You want that. You never know if you will come down with the ball or not. Him giving us a chance shows he trusts us. We're going to continue to show we can make those plays for whoever is at the position. That is no negative energy toward the other guys. They are going to continue to work. Whoever the starter is this week, that's who we're going to roll with."

And Johnson made it clear. Whoever Tomlin names the starter, he is on board.