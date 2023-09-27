Week 4 Injury Report (Texans)

The Steelers began their preparation at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on Wednesday for this week's game against the Houston Texans.

Practice was pushed back a few hours with a short week so they could review the film from the Las Vegas Raiders game, before tackling the Texans week. The team did the same thing last Wednesday as well when they played on Monday night. This time, with a Sunday night game, and not arriving back in Pittsburgh until early afternoon on Monday because of flight issues, it's once again a short week the team is facing.

"We played on Monday night, so we lost Monday's tape last week," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "We were in Kansas City this Monday, so we are going to get our Monday work done. And that Monday work is reviewing performance in an effort to learn, in an effort to better prepare for this next cycle.

"Sometimes when you are dealing with short weeks later in the season, you might can a tape and move on, but not in the early stages when we are growing and developing.

"We'll pause before we get to the Houston component of our workday on Wednesday and start with a review of what we've done. Not only the accountability of play component, but the evaluation of planning, whether it's classroom planning, grass planning, how we allocate our reps, how we divide the labor up, it is a major evaluation thing of everything we did last week in an effort to better perfect the process this week."

The team came out of the win over the Raiders with a few bumps and bruises, including punter Pressley Harvin who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Harvin punted six times against the Raiders for a 53.8-yard average, 46.5 net, with three inside the 20-yard line and a long of 63 yards.

With Harvin dealing with the injury, and not practicing on Wednesday, the Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to the practice squad on Wednesday.

Wing is no stranger to the Steelers, as he played one season for the black and gold. Wing appeared in each of the Steelers 16 regular-season games in 2014, punting 61 times for 2,668 yards while landing 20 attempts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Wing was traded to the New York Giants, spending three seasons there. In his first season with the Giants, he had a 44.5-yard gross average and a 38.9-yard net average. He had 33 punts inside the 20-yard line, which tied a Giants' single-season record.

In 64 career games, Wing has a 44.7-yard gross average and a 38.8-yard net average. He has placed 100 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Harvin isn't the only one who came out of the game injured. Guard James Daniels suffered a groin injury, while receiver Allen Robinson II has an ankle injury and neither practiced on Wednesday.

"From a health standpoint, got a couple of guys nursing some things," said Tomlin during his weekly press conference. "James Daniels is being evaluated with a groin. Allen Robinson might be limited at the early portions of the week with an ankle. Some other bumps and bruises. Got a few guys back there (Tuesday) being looked at but don't anticipate that slowing them down as we get closer to game time. Pressley Harvin with a hammy.

"We'll see where those things kind of lead us. But as we stand here (Tuesday), they're just going to limit us probably at the beginning portions of the week and be somewhat of a nonfactor as we push forward toward game time."

Tomlin addressed the improvement he has seen from his team over the past few games after losing the opener to the 49ers, and credited some of that to making adjustments to losing a few key cogs to injury early on, including defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and receiver Diontae Johnson.

"Sometimes in the midst of all of that in September ball, when we're trying to establish some of those things, then injuries occur, there's an adjustment that has to happen in the midst of the gaining of the rhythm. We lost Diontae and Cam Heyward and so, I felt like we just were better this time around playing without those two guys. Offensively, the infusing of Calvin (Austin) and others. Defensively, our ability obviously, to stop the run in Cam's contributions there."

Also not practicing were Connor Heyward (ankle), Larry Ogunjobi (foot) and Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow).