Week 4 Injury Report (Jets)

The Steelers returned to the practice field on Wednesday, beginning their preparation for Sunday's game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium.

And they got good news as they headed back to work.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who is in the concussion protocol, was a full participant.

"He got evaluated postgame and he's in the protocol," said Coach Mike Tomlin during his Tuesday press conference. "I'll give you guys an update as he continues to move within the protocol."

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon was the one player who didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury against the Browns last week.

On the flip side, guard Kevin Dotson was a full participant after suffering an ankle injury against the Browns and punter Pressley Harvin III was also a full participant with a hip injury that came about following the Browns game.

"Postgame, Pressley expressed discomfort in the hip area, inflammation and so forth," said Tomlin. "So, we're monitoring that on a day-to-day basis as well. As always, we'll put together a plan highlighting the players available to us, their collective strengths, and work to minimize our weaknesses all in an effort to get the business handled this week. And our business is winning."

In a related note, the Steelers signed punter Jordan Berry to the practice squad on Tuesday with Harvin on the injury list. Berry, who is in his eighth season in the NFL, spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers. He punted for the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 but was released by them on Aug. 25. Berry has played in 108 career games and has 463 career punts with a 44.8-yard average.

While with the Vikings he registered the fourth-most punts (78), fourth-most punting yards (3,225) and finished eighth in punts downed inside the 20-yard line (27). His 46.5 gross yard average last season ranked as second-highest in Minnesota history.

Berry punted 385 times for the black and gold in his six seasons, with an average of 44.4 yards and landed 154 punts inside the 20-yard line and with 18 touchbacks. He punted in 11 games in 2020, with 57 punts for an average 45.8 yards and a net average of 40.5 yards. Berry had 23 punts inside the 20-yard line and three touchbacks. He also had three punts in the AFC Wild Card game against Cleveland.

For the Jets, offensive tackle George Fant was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Tuesday, the third tackle the Jets have put on the Reserve/Injured List since training camp.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who suffered a bone bruise and knee injury in the preseason, was cleared for practice and according to Jets Coach Robert Saleh could start on Sunday.