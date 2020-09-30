Bye Week Blog: All the news and notes

Strong possibility Steelers play Monday: The NFL is in the process of rescheduling the Steelers-Titans game that was originally set to be played on Sunday but has been changed due to multiple members of the Titans organization testing positive for COVID-19.

Coach Mike Tomlin said the team is moving forward with the perception that the game will be played on Monday, although there has yet to be confirmation of that at the time he spoke to the media after practice on Wednesday. Tomlin said he isn't concerned with how that will impact the following week when the team hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at Heinz Field, that he just knows they will show up and play.

"Right now, there is a strong possibility that it's Monday so that has been our focus as we prepare today," said Tomlin. "Not concerned about next week to be honest with you. We live one week at a time. We have an undefeated team that we are scheduled to face at the end of this week so that has been our focus as we prepare today.

"It's been a normal Wednesday for us. Some of the other hypotheticals we choose not to participate in because we try to be singularly, professionally focused in an effort to put our best foot forward when we step in the stadium against the Titans."

The Steelers are following the same schedule they did for Week 1 of the season when they traveled to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants, and that will include practicing on Saturday.

Tomlin said moving things around, and the fact that they are heading to play a team where they have been positive COVID-19 tests, hasn't had any mental impact on the team at all.

"No mental issues for us," said Tomlin. "It was a Wednesday for us. We had a base preparation day today. We tried to stay focused on that. This COVID environment with closed locker rooms and so forth has really provided us an opportunity to do that probably easier than normal circumstances."

The Titans aren't permitted to be at their practice facility for the majority of this week because of the positive tests, and the Minnesota Vikings are also dealing with working remotely as they played the Titans last week. The Vikings have said they will ramp up the safety protocols when they return, something Tomlin said they aren't planning to do right now, but he isn't against if needed.