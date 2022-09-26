Week 4 Blog: Focus on the little things

Monday, September 26
Focus on the little things: It's been a recurring topic, and one defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is hoping to find the solution to this week.
The Steelers run defense continues to struggle, giving up 171 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Facing the lethal combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt didn't help, as Chubb rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries and Hunt added 47 yards on 12 carries.
Heyward said the key this week against the New York Jets is to stay focused on the task at hand, and that begins when they return to the practice field on Wednesday.
"Get ready for Wednesday. We have practice. Focus on the little things. Control what you can control," said Heyward. "Do your job. Get ready to play football again.
"The weekend was nice to get a quick reset. We have work to do. It was nice to get a couple extra hours of rest. Hopefully it benefits us. Now we get back to the task at hand."
The Browns won the time of possession battle, 36:09-23:51, and they had scoring drives of 11, 12 and 14 plays, which was one of several things that stood out when watching film.
"Not getting off the field enough," said Heyward. "Obviously not stopping the run good enough. It comes down to tackling, being responsible for gaps. Then when we do that, we can do what we want. We can get after the pass rusher. The last two games have not been indicative of that. If we are gong to have success around here, that's the blueprint to get it done."
The Browns game was the second one the Steelers played without linebacker T.J. Watt, the reigning defensive player of the year who is on the Reserve/Injured List with a pectoral injury. Heyward said while they miss him, it's time for others to step up.
"T.J. is a heck of a player," said Heyward. "I am not going to say he is our whole entire team. But it's nice to have a guy like that. This is a league built on guys stepping up when guys are hurt. Nobody is running away from it. We all have to be better.
"Let's be consistent in our work. Let's focus on what we can control. Last game happened, but I am not going to beat a dead horse and say the sky is falling. We just have to play football. Guys know how to do that. Guys know how to play better. Let's do it."
Looking for a complete game: The statistics show the Steelers are currently 31st in total offense and 19th in scoring offense.
But Steelers center Mason Cole said the team is close to putting everything together offensively.
"I think we're really close. I don't think it's as bad as a lot of people think it is," Cole said. "It's still not good enough, but it really comes down to 11 guys doing their job. That's football. If one guy is not doing his job, it's not going to look the way it's meant to be."
The key, according to Cole is playing a complete game. The Steelers have had some successful drives where the offense has looked good. They even had a strong first half last Thursday night in a 29-17 loss to the Browns, scoring a pair of first-half touchdowns and also getting into position for a field goal that was missed by Chris Boswell on a windy night in Cleveland.
But they didn't sustain that in the second half. The Steelers had 197 yards of total offense in the first half against the Browns and finished with 308.
"This league is tough. There are no excuses. We have to be better to win these games, these tight games, we're going to have to be better and play a complete game," Cole said. "So that's what we're striving to do, play a complete game on offense."
The Steelers did get their running game going some against Cleveland, rushing for 104 yards on 22 carries. But most of that came in the first half, when the Steelers rushed for 88 yards on 16 carries.
"I think our tempo helped us a little bit and kind of sticking to it in the first half kind of helped us," Cole said of the running game. "We've just got to keep getting better there and moving forward there."
