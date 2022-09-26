Week 4 Blog: Focus on the little things

Focus on the little things: It's been a recurring topic, and one defensive tackle Cameron Heyward is hoping to find the solution to this week.

The Steelers run defense continues to struggle, giving up 171 yards against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. Facing the lethal combination of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt didn't help, as Chubb rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries and Hunt added 47 yards on 12 carries.

Heyward said the key this week against the New York Jets is to stay focused on the task at hand, and that begins when they return to the practice field on Wednesday.

"Get ready for Wednesday. We have practice. Focus on the little things. Control what you can control," said Heyward. "Do your job. Get ready to play football again.

"The weekend was nice to get a quick reset. We have work to do. It was nice to get a couple extra hours of rest. Hopefully it benefits us. Now we get back to the task at hand."

The Browns won the time of possession battle, 36:09-23:51, and they had scoring drives of 11, 12 and 14 plays, which was one of several things that stood out when watching film.

"Not getting off the field enough," said Heyward. "Obviously not stopping the run good enough. It comes down to tackling, being responsible for gaps. Then when we do that, we can do what we want. We can get after the pass rusher. The last two games have not been indicative of that. If we are gong to have success around here, that's the blueprint to get it done."

The Browns game was the second one the Steelers played without linebacker T.J. Watt, the reigning defensive player of the year who is on the Reserve/Injured List with a pectoral injury. Heyward said while they miss him, it's time for others to step up.

"T.J. is a heck of a player," said Heyward. "I am not going to say he is our whole entire team. But it's nice to have a guy like that. This is a league built on guys stepping up when guys are hurt. Nobody is running away from it. We all have to be better.