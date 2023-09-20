Week 3 Injury Report (Raiders)

The Steelers began their preparation for Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders and once again injuries are a hot topic.

On Monday the Steelers placed receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland Jr. on the Reserve/Injured List, with each having to miss at least four games.

As a result, they signed running back Godwin Igwebuike off the Atlanta Falcons practice squad to the active roster. Igwebuike, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, has appeared in 30 career games, with one start. He has 21 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also has returned 39 kicks for 1,006 yards.

The team is also dealing with injuries coming out of Monday night's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a chest injury in the game and was taken to the hospital as a precaution and didn't practice on Wednesday.

"Precautionary reasons. He had a chest injury," said Coach Mike Tomlin. "They wanted to exercise an abundance of precaution, and so, they took him to the hospital.

"They feel good about where he is. We'll see where the week leads us."

Receiver Gunner Olszewski left the game with a concussion and is currently in the protocol and also missed Wednesday's practice.

"We got a short week in that regard and so usually on a short week, those that are dealing with injury, it's a tougher train to get on," said Tomlin. "We'll make plans around those that are healthy and available to us."

Also not practicing on Wednesday were safety Damontae Kazee (calf), linebacker Markus Golden (knee), tight end Darnell Washington (knee) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (foot).