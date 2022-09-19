Week 3 Injury Report (Browns)

The Steelers didn't practice on Monday, so the injury report today is an estimation if they would have practiced.

The only injury Coach Mike Tomlin talked about coming out of the Patriots game was to inside linebacker Devin Bush, who suffered a foot injury. He would have been limited if the team would have practiced on Monday, but the outlook is good.

"I think he's expected to practice tomorrow," said Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Monday. "As always, you guys can let practice participation be your guide in terms of his availability."

The Steelers will take the field for the first time on Tuesday as they prepare on a short week for the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. The game can be seen nationally on Prime Video, and on WPXI-TV, Channel 11, in the Pittsburgh market.