Week 3 Injury Report (49ers)

There was a welcome sight on the practice field for the Steelers on Friday with Joe Haden back in action after missing practice the previous two days.

Haden has missed practice time, but not playing time, the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. He said on Thursday he anticipated practicing Friday, and that was the case. Haden said the shoulder 'definitely' is feeling better this week as opposed to a week ago.

"It bothers me a little bit, it hurts," said Haden. "But you just have to get past that, knowing it's going to be there. I can still get full range of motion and everything. That is the main thing."

While Haden was a full go and expected to play, the Steelers will be without linebackers Vince Williams (hamstring) and Anthony Chickillo (foot), who were both ruled out for the game. Roosevelt Nix (knee), who missed the Seahawks game, also has been ruled out for Sunday.