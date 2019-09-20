Week 3 Injury Report (49ers)

There was a welcome sight on the practice field for the Steelers on Friday with Joe Haden back in action after missing practice the previous two days.
Haden has missed practice time, but not playing time, the last two weeks with a shoulder injury. He said on Thursday he anticipated practicing Friday, and that was the case. Haden said the shoulder 'definitely' is feeling better this week as opposed to a week ago.
"It bothers me a little bit, it hurts," said Haden. "But you just have to get past that, knowing it's going to be there. I can still get full range of motion and everything. That is the main thing."
While Haden was a full go and expected to play, the Steelers will be without linebackers Vince Williams (hamstring) and Anthony Chickillo (foot), who were both ruled out for the game. Roosevelt Nix (knee), who missed the Seahawks game, also has been ruled out for Sunday.
Running back James Conner (knee) was a full go in practice for the second consecutive day, after missing practice on Wednesday. In addition, Vance McDonald (back), who was limited in practice on Wednesday went full tilt for the second straight day. Bud Dupree was also a full participant on Friday after being limited the day before.
Pittsburgh Steelers Participation/Injury Report, Week 3
Game Status
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee)- Out
LB Vince Williams (Hamstring) - Out
LB Anthony Chickillo (Foot) - Out
Friday, September 20
CB Joe Haden (Shoulder) - Full
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Vince Williams (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Anthony Chickillo (Foot) - DNP
RB James Conner (Knee) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (Back) - Full
LB Bud Dupree (Ankle) - Full
LB Mark Barron (Not Injury Related) - Full
Thursday, September 19
CB Joe Haden (Shoulder) - DNP
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Vince Williams (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Anthony Chickillo (Foot) - DNP
RB James Conner (Knee) - Full
TE Vance McDonald (Back) - Full
LB Bud Dupree (Ankle) - Limited
LB Mark Barron (Not injury related) - DNP
Wednesday, September 18
CB Joe Haden (Shoulder) - DNP
FB Roosevelt Nix (Knee) - DNP
LB Vince Williams (Hamstring) - DNP
LB Anthony Chickillo (Foot) - DNP
RB James Conner (Knee) - DNP
TE Vance McDonald (Back) - Limited
San Francisco 49ers Participation/Injury Report, Week 3
Game Status
RB Tevin Coleman (Ankle) - Out
WR Jalen Hurd (Back) - Out
WR Trent Taylor (Foot) - Out
T Joe Staley (Fibula) - Out
DE Dee Ford (Quadriceps) - Questionable
DE Nick Bosa (Ankle) - Questionable
S Jaquisky Tartt (Toe) - Questionable
DB Jimmie Ward (Hand) - Questionable
Friday, September 20
RB Tevin Coleman (Ankle) - DNP
WR Jalen Hurd (Back) - DNP
T Joe Staley (Fibula) - DNP
WR Trent Taylor (Foot) - DNP
DE Dee Ford (Quadriceps) - Limited
S Jaquisky Tartt (Toe) - Limited
DE Nick Bosa (Ankle) - Limited
DB Jimmie Ward (Hand) - Limited
CB Richard Sherman (Not Injury Related) - DNP
Thursday, September 19
RB Tevin Coleman (Ankle) - DNP
DE Dee Ford (Quadriceps) - DNP
WR Jalen Hurd (Back) - DNP
T Joe Staley (Fibula) - DNP
WR Trent Taylor (Foot) - DNP
S Jaquisky Tartt (Toe) - Limited
DE Nick Bosa (Ankle) - Limited
DB Jimmie Ward (Hand) - Limited
Wednesday, September 18
RB Tevin Coleman (Ankle) - DNP
DE Dee Ford (Quadriceps) - DNP
S Jaquisky Tartt (Ankle) - DNP
WR Jalen Hurd (Back) - DNP
T Joe Staley (Fibula) - DNP
WR Trent Taylor (Foot) - DNP
DE Nick Bosa (Ankle) - Limited
DB Jimmie Ward (Hand) - Limited