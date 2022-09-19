Week 3 Blog: Time to move forward

Moving forward: Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi felt the frustration on Sunday of losing to the Patriots, 17-14, in a game where the defense was unable to get ball back for their offense on the final drive.

Ogunjobi sat at his locker postgame, taking it in, but at the same time remembering you have to move on.

"Never let a win get to your head, never let a loss get to your heart," said Ogunjobi. "I was reflecting on how to be better, make more splash plays."

The Patriots got the ball with 6:33 to play on their own 30-yard line. They were able to move the ball to the Steelers 15-yard line with just 1:40 to play, at which point quarterback Mac Jones simply had to take a knee three times.

"We didn't find a way to stop the run," said Ogunjobi. "That was it."

While he reflected on things after the game, there isn't time to think about it now with a Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns on the horizon.

"You move forward because we have a short week and have to get ready for the next challenge," said Ogunjobi. "You don't have a choice. You just don't have a choice. You play two games in four days. You have to shake it off or you're going to get beat again. I think the biggest thing is to look at the film, correct what needs to be corrected and move forward.

"You understand the task at hand. You understand how important division games are, they count for two. For me personally, I understand the challenge. I am looking forward to it. I can't wait."

Ogunjobi is familiar with the Browns, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Cleveland, before going to the Bengals in 2021, and is ready to face another former team in just three weeks.