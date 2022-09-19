Week 3 Blog: Time to move forward

Monday, September 19
Moving forward: Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi felt the frustration on Sunday of losing to the Patriots, 17-14, in a game where the defense was unable to get ball back for their offense on the final drive.
Ogunjobi sat at his locker postgame, taking it in, but at the same time remembering you have to move on.
"Never let a win get to your head, never let a loss get to your heart," said Ogunjobi. "I was reflecting on how to be better, make more splash plays."
The Patriots got the ball with 6:33 to play on their own 30-yard line. They were able to move the ball to the Steelers 15-yard line with just 1:40 to play, at which point quarterback Mac Jones simply had to take a knee three times.
"We didn't find a way to stop the run," said Ogunjobi. "That was it."
While he reflected on things after the game, there isn't time to think about it now with a Thursday night game against the Cleveland Browns on the horizon.
"You move forward because we have a short week and have to get ready for the next challenge," said Ogunjobi. "You don't have a choice. You just don't have a choice. You play two games in four days. You have to shake it off or you're going to get beat again. I think the biggest thing is to look at the film, correct what needs to be corrected and move forward.
"You understand the task at hand. You understand how important division games are, they count for two. For me personally, I understand the challenge. I am looking forward to it. I can't wait."
Ogunjobi is familiar with the Browns, the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Cleveland, before going to the Bengals in 2021, and is ready to face another former team in just three weeks.
"It should be fun. I am excited for it," said Ogunjobi. "I'm excited for that game. I'm excited."
Watt's wisdom: Linebacker T.J. Watt isn't one to quietly stand on the sidelines and just watch, so you knew he would be in the ear of his teammates on Sunday, giving any tips he could as he deals with being on the Reserve/Injured list with a pectoral injury.
One of those reaping the benefits of Watt's wisdom was fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.
"He was helping us a lot," said Highsmith. "He said anything he sees out there he is going to be able to help us with. I am thankful he is willing to do that. It shows how engaged he is with the game because you know how much he wants to be out there. Helping us probably helped a lot. I know he will be willing to do that again this week. There were a couple of plays I had where I almost got there, and he was telling me little things I could have done to help me get there. I am just thankful for the help did provide for us on Sunday."
In Mitch they trust: Center Mason Cole spoke for himself and the organization in support of quarterback Mitch Trubisky today.
"There's not any doubt in Mitch," Cole insisted.
Cole let his thoughts on Trubisky be known while addressing a question about fans at Acrisure Stadium chanting backup quarterback and No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett's name during Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots.
"We know the kind of player Mitch is, Mitch is a winner," Cole continued. "He's won in this league. He's won for this offense already. There's no doubt in Mitch. The fans, they can cheer all they want and it is what it is, they're gonna do what they're gonna do. But everyone in this locker room, everyone in this organization believes in Mitch.
"Mitch is awesome. He controls the huddle and he's always the same guy, which I appreciate.
The ups and downs of this league and this game, for him to be the same, consistent guy every day I think is huge. That's the kind of leadership we need from him."
Trubisky acknowledged chatter in the huddle regarding what pays are being called and where the ball has been going following Sunday's loss.
"Oh yeah, everybody wants the ball in their hands," Trubisky maintained.
Cole characterized such conversations as commonplace.
"We're all competitors in here, right?" Cole said. "Everyone wants the ball. Everyone wants to score a touchdown. It's always like that in this game and in competitive moments it's always going to be like that. You gotta like that from the guys. Guys want the ball, guys want to make plays and that's what the play-makers are there for. Everyone's talking but when Mitch is talking it's quiet in there, right? He's got command of the huddle."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
Tune in: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your free trial today here.