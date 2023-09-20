Week 3 Blog: Ready to get the offense rolling

Wednesday, September 20
Still searching for it: The Steelers first team offense were almost unstoppable in the preseason, but through the first two weeks of the regular season they are nowhere near where they want to be.
The offense is ranked 27th overall in the NFL and tied for last with the Minnesota Vikings on the ground.
It's no secret they want to turn things around, and they know they can.
"The way our defense is playing now, we have to find a way to run the ball, get that time of possession in our hands," said center Mason Cole. "Our defense is playing lights out right now. We have to help them out.
"The big part is running the ball, which obviously we haven't done the first two weeks. It will be the point of emphasis now and going forward."
The ground game has amassed only 96 yards through two games, a number that isn't going to help them with time of possession. At the end of the 2022 season, when the Steelers turned things around, it was the ground game that picked up. Now, it's time to find that identity again.
"Every year is different," said Cole. "We haven't found our identity yet. We are still searching for it. Hopefully we find it sooner than last year."
Cole said the expectation going into the 2023 season was not how things have panned out. He admits you can't read a lot into the preseason because teams don't game plan, don't prepare the same way.
"We know it can be better," said Cole. "We're just not executing. It's not schematics. It's not play calling. We're not blocking the guys. We're not making the throws. We're not making the reads. We're just not executing at a high level, especially early in the games."
Hitting the ground running: Newly signed running back Godwin Igwebuike hit the ground running on Wednesday, his first in the black and gold.
Igwebuike said in the locker room before practice that he didn't get much sleep last night as he headed from Atlanta, where he was on the Falcons practice squad, to join the Steelers active roster.
Sleep or no sleep, he was pumped up and ready to go.
"I am excited to be here, to be in the building with the guys," said Igwebuike.
Igwebuike has appeared in 30 career games, with one start, since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He kicked off his career at the safety spot, but made the change to running back when he arrived in Detroit, playing in 17 games for the Lions in 2021.
He has 21 carries for 122 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also has returned 39 kicks for 1,006 yards.
"I like to consider myself a full package, definitely hard runner, going to hit the hole, have the ability to make guys miss and then finish with speed," said Igwebuike. "I am excited to be here. special teams as well. Contribute being a core four guy. Kickoff returns as well. Wherever they have me."
Next man up: Defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko was signed this offseason as an unrestricted free agent to help bolster the team's line.
Now he has his chance.
Fehoko was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster on Wednesday and is ready to help along with the others on the line on Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Fehoko has played in 23 games, starting 12, and has 36 career tackles, including 15 solo tackles while with the Los Angeles Chargers.
He finished the 2022 season with 23 tackles, 10 of them solo stops, with one tackle for a loss in nine games, including one start, after spending time early in the year on the practice squad. He added three tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against Jacksonville.
He is ready to contribute any way possible this week to try and get another 'W' for the black and gold.
"Just as much as any guy on the defensive line," said Fehoko. "Be a good teammate. Doing what the coaches expect of not just the other six guys, but myself. Providing depth for the guys who have been going at it for the last couple of weeks and helping the Steelers chalk up another win in the win column."
Message received: The meaning behind head coach Mike Tomlin's "we have to get our mojo back" mantra hasn't been lost in translation.
Tight end Pat Freiermuth maintained he knows where Tomlin is coming from and what Tomlin wants to see from the offense.
"Playing confident again and executing again," Freiermuth said. "There's plays all over the field, one little thing goes wrong, that we can easily get back.
"Understand the gameplan and hone in on the fine, little details."
The offense has accounted for two touchdowns through the Steelers' first two games.
"Obviously, we just gotta flush it and look for a big game on Sunday night (at Las Vegas)," Freiermuth said. "We can't really look back. Obviously, you can learn from it but we gotta continue to just move forward and keep grinding."
Individually and collectively. Freiermuth has accounted for one of the two offensive TDs this season (a 3-yard reception in the Steelers' 30-7 loss to San Francisco on Sept. 10) but he has just two catches for 5 yards on five targets overall.
"That's not really up to me," he said. "That's up to the coaches to decide. I'm cool whatever the gameplan is, I just want to end up with a win at the end of the day."
Whether the ball comes his way or not, Freiermuth has been emphasizing and will continue to emphasize the blocking aspect of his game.
"There's clips that I want back but so far I've put in a good sample size of my growth and development in the blocking game, especially inline," he said. "There's certain plays I want back, everyone has that. But I think I've grown a lot in that realm so far."
-- Blog entry by Mike Prisuta
Ready for the runway: Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, features players and their families showing off the latest fashions, with this year's theme, Gameday - Fashion Edition.
Rock Steelers Style will take place on Friday, October 6 at Stage AE, with the show presented by Neighborhood Ford Store, PNC, UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
The Steelers announced the co-captains for this year's high-energy show, with running back Najee Harris and linebacker Alex Highsmith doing the honors.
"It's cool. I am excited to be able to be a co-captain for the event," said Highsmith. "I can't wait to go to it.
"I feel like I have a little bit of fashion. I am not in the top. I am close to the top, but not in the top. We have some guys that dress really nice on this team, guys like Levi (Wallace), Larry (Ogunjobi).
"I am just excited to be a part of this event for a great cause."
Rock Steelers Style, which will be co-chaired by Art and Greta Rooney and Mike and Kiya Tomlin, benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research.
"It's so important. Being able to give back to the community is huge," said Highsmith. "Being a part of that means a lot. We've been given this platform to make an impact and give back. That is what it is all about."
Fans can also get involved with the Rock Steelers Style charity auction, which is live now on Steelers.com and runs through Friday, Oct. 13. The auction includes signed items from former and current Steelers players, Immaculate Reception 50th anniversary painting by local Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol, a Steelers New Years Eve Getaway for 2 guests, Steelers Pro Shop Family Photoshoot, a chance to design the next Terrible Towel, and many more. Be sure to check Steelers.com for more on the auction.
For more information, visit Rock Steelers Style.
