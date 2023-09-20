Week 3 Blog: Ready to get the offense rolling

Still searching for it: The Steelers first team offense were almost unstoppable in the preseason, but through the first two weeks of the regular season they are nowhere near where they want to be.

The offense is ranked 27th overall in the NFL and tied for last with the Minnesota Vikings on the ground.

It's no secret they want to turn things around, and they know they can.

"The way our defense is playing now, we have to find a way to run the ball, get that time of possession in our hands," said center Mason Cole. "Our defense is playing lights out right now. We have to help them out.

"The big part is running the ball, which obviously we haven't done the first two weeks. It will be the point of emphasis now and going forward."

The ground game has amassed only 96 yards through two games, a number that isn't going to help them with time of possession. At the end of the 2022 season, when the Steelers turned things around, it was the ground game that picked up. Now, it's time to find that identity again.

"Every year is different," said Cole. "We haven't found our identity yet. We are still searching for it. Hopefully we find it sooner than last year."

Cole said the expectation going into the 2023 season was not how things have panned out. He admits you can't read a lot into the preseason because teams don't game plan, don't prepare the same way.